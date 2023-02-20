Indian Hill boys win district swim title, Summit Country Day girls finish as runner-up

District swims have wrapped up and a number of local tickets have been punched to the OHSAA state championships from Feb. 21-25.

The top 32 individuals and 24 relay teams across the state make the cut to the state tournament. Here are how the locals did in in the Division II districts to make an attempt at getting to Canton.

Indian Hill dominates behind Holmes, Zhao

In the boys meet, Indian Hill put together 286.5 team points, claiming the district championship by outpacing runner-up Oakwood by 61.5 points.

Indian Hill finished in first in six different events, led by the state's top swimmer and Stanford signee Gibson Holmes. Holmes broke his own district mark in the 200-yard IM and also won the 100-yard butterfly while taking part in Indian Hill's 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay championship squads.

Indian Hill sophomore Jason Zhao was also a member of those relay winners while also being a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay champs. As an individual, Zhao won the 500-yard freestyle by nearly three seconds.

CHCA and Badin top the podium

Indian Hill may have been the popular team atop the podium, but it wasn't the only school to claim individual titles.

Badin junior Patrick Gibbons swam the 200-yard freestyle event in 1:44.02, .8 seconds faster than Wyoming's Carter Hagenauer to claim first. Gibbons' time will be the ninth-best among all state qualifiers.

After finishing as runner-up to Holmes in the 100-yard butterfly, CHCA senior Logan Ottke took home another title in the 100-yard breaststroke that he holds the district record in from his swim last season. Ottke is the defending Division II state champion in the breaststroke.

Alter wins, but a tight race follows

Kettering Alter won the team championship in the girls meet with 271 points, but a tight grouping of locals followed. Summit Country Day, Mariemont and Indian Hill finished in second, third and fourth, all within 26 points. Summit Country Day led that pack of three with 214 points and Mariemont was just behind with 212. Indian Hill capped off its finish with 188 points.

Madeira, CHCA and Cincinnati Country Day also finished in the top 10 in the district.

Latimer and Bacher own the freestyle

Mariemont's Mia Latimer and CHCA's Taylor Bacher combined for three of the four solo freestyle titles.

Bacher, a sophomore, first claimed the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.22 and then swam the 500-yard event in 4:55.89 for her second district title of the meet.

Mariemont senior Latimer was the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.82, just .03 seconds behind Versailles swimmer Tiana Mescher. In the 100-yard swim, Latimer flipped the script in 51.73, winning the event while Mescher followed by one-fourth of a second.

Mariemont and CHCA add on, Roger Bacon also wins

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Roger Bacon freshman Reese Reilly won in 1:05.53, edging Mariemont's Lydia Eberlein by just .01 seconds while another Mariemont swimmer, Ava Ellis, swam to third place.

Mariemont was able to tack on another title in the 200-yard medley relay, winning in 1:48.74 over second place Summit Country Day's 1:49.86.

Behind sophomore Julia Shafer, CHCA added another title. Shafer brought back the 200-yard individual medley trophy with her swim of 2:03.85.

Boys district results

Team scores: 1. Indian Hill 286.5, 2. Oakwood 225, 3. Madeira 155, 4. Wyoming 138.5, 5. CHCA 125, 6. Kenton Ridge 123, 7. Eaton 93, 8. Vandalia Butler 88, 9. Carroll 83, 10. Mariemont and Alter 82, 12. Versailles 73, 13. Badin and Cincinnati Country Day 70, 15. Valley View 60.5, 16. Fenwick 44, 17. Taylor 34, 18. Troy Christian 33, 19. Tippecanoe, New Richmond and Bellbrook 32, 22. Purcell Marian 31, 23. Seven Hills 29, 24. Mississinawa Valley 27, 25. Summit Country Day 25, 26. Covington 24.5, 27. Springfield Central Catholic 24, 28. Dayton Christian 23, 29. Chaminade Julienne 20, 30. Greenville and Reading 16, 32. Brookville 12, 33. Botkins 10, 34. Cincinnati Christian 9, 35. Indian Lake and Urbana 8, 37. Roger Bacon 6, 38. Waynesville and Miami East 1.

50 freestyle: 2. Daniel Cooper (Mariemont) 22.08, 3. Nolan Miller (Summit Country Day) 22.30, 6. Jeffrey Wenker (Indian Hill) 22.42.

100 freestyle: 3. Leo Gustavsson (Purcell Marian) 48.33, 4. Jeffrey Wenker (Indian Hill) 48.97, 5. Daniel Cooper (Mariemont) 49.32, 8. Aiden Rieskamp (Taylor) 50.15.

200 freestyle: 1. Patrick Gibbons (Badin) 1:44.02, 2. Carter Hagenauer (Wyoming) 1:44.82, 3. Jake Dobson (Madeira) 1:48.55, 5. Colin McNerney (Seven Hills) 1:48.58.

500 freestyle: 1. Jason Zhao (Indian Hill) 4:31.74, 3. Carter Hagenauer (Wyoming) 4:48.03, 4. Colin McNerney (Seven Hills) 4:53.04, 6. Jake Dobson (Madeira) 4:57.71, 7. Jake Kaesemeyer (CHCA) 5:07.94, 8. Isaac Scott (Indian Hill) 5:09.51.

100 backstroke: 1. Logan Ottke (CHCA) 55.03, 2. John Kaleta (Fenwick) 56.43, 3. Aiden Rieskamp (Taylor) 59.26, 5. Weichu Wang (Cincinnati Country Day) 59.56, 7. Zachary Spera (Wyoming) 1:01.02.

100 butterfly: 1. Gibson Holmes (Indian Hill) 47.75, 2. Logan Ottke (CHCA) 48.79, 5. Patrick Gibbons (Badin) 52.01.

200 individual medley: 1. Gibson Holmes (Indian Hill) 1:47.27, 4. John Kaleta (Fenwick) 1:57.33, 6. Weichu Wang (Cincinnati Country Day) 1:58.64; 8. Joseph Kissing (New Richmond) 2:00.53.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Indian Hill 1:27.82, 2. Wyoming 1:30.85, 3. Madeira 1:31.71, 7. Mariemont 1:33.72.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Indian Hill 3:11.58, 3. CHCA 3:22.43, 4. Madeira 3:22.98, 7. Mariemont 3:32.31, 8. Badin 3:33.80.

200 medley relay: 1. Indian Hill 1:34.24, 2. Wyoming 1:40.07, 4. CHCA 1:40.69, 5. Madeira 1:42.07, 6. Cincinnati Country Day 1:44.86.

Girls district results

Team scores: 1. Alter 271, 2. Summit Country Day 214, 3. Mariemont 212, 4. Indian Hill 188, 5. Tippecanoe 164, 6. Madeira 158, 7. CHCA 149, 8. Oakwood 142, 9. Versailles 130, 10. Cincinnati Country Day 92, 11. Seven Hills 81, 12. Mercy McAuley 72, 13. Kenton Ridge 68, 14. Miami Valley and Wyoming 60, 16. Badin 59, 17. Roger Bacon 53, 18. Taylor 33, 19. McNicholas 27, 20. Carroll 17, 21. Botkins 12, 22. Fenwick 10, 23. Springfield Central Catholic and Bellefontaine 9, 25. Greenon 8, 26. Fort Loramie 5, 27. Troy Christian 4, 28. Chaminade Julienne 3.

50 freestyle: 2. Mia Latimer (Mariemont) 23.82, 3. Caroline Ramirez (Cincinnati Country Day) 24.03, 6. Marina Oria (Indian Hill) 24.45, 7. Corine Rieskamp (Taylor) 24.71.

100 freestyle: 1. Mia Latimer (Mariemont) 51.73, 4. Marina Oria (Indian Hill) 53.79, 5. Ansley Neff (Wyoming) 54.48, 7. Amelia Hlebak (Mercy McAuley) 55.33, 8. Rylee Jankowski (Summit Country Day) 55.63.

200 freestyle: 1. Taylor Bacher (CHCA) 1:50.22, 3. Julia Bohl (Mariemont) 1:57.36, 5. Josie Schneider (Seven Hills) 1:57.76, 6. Jane Feichtner (Madeira) 1:58.75, 8. Lena Trokhan (Badin) 1:59.29.

500 freestyle: 1. Taylor Bacher (CHCA) 4:55.89, 2. Ava Ellis (Mariemont) 5:05.62, 4. Julia Bohl (Mariemont) 5:14.07, 5. Anna Lewis (Madeira) 5:14.69, 7. Emma Rosenbaum (McNicholas) 5:16.23.

100 backstroke: 2. Julia Shafer (CHCA) 56.90, 3. Caroline Ramirez (Cincinnati Country Day) 57.18, 5. Josie Schneider (Seven Hills) 58.83.

100 breaststroke: 1. Reese Reilly (Roger Bacon) 1:05.53, 2. Lydia Eberlein (Mariemont) 1:05.54, 3. Ava Ellis (Mariemont) 1:07.05, 4. Elizabeth Fager (Summit Country Day) 1:07.57, 5. Lily Mitchell (Summit Country Day) 1:07.81, 6. Corine Rieskamp (Taylor) 1:08.20.

100 butterfly: 2. Elizabeth Fager (Summit Country Day) 58.02, 4. Emma Rosenbaum (McNicholas) 59.48, 6. Delaney Gorman (Cincinnati Country Day) 59.78, 7. Jane Feichtner (Madeira) 1:00.58.

200 individual medley: 1. Julia Shafer (CHCA) 2:03.85, 4. Reese Reilly (Roger Bacon) 2:08.37, 5. Lily Mitchell (Summit Country Day) 2:09.77, 6. Lydia Eberlein (Mariemont) 2:10.93, 7. Anna Lewis (Madeira) 2:11.35, 8. Gabby Henz (Indian Hill) 2:12.68.

200 freestyle relay: 3. Madeira 1:41.50, 4. Summit Country Day 1:41.50, 6. Cincinnati Country Day 1:42.48, 8. Seven Hills 1:43.00.

400 freestyle relay: 2. Mariemont 3:39.56, 3. Indian Hill 3:42.04, 4. CHCA 3:43.23, 5. Madeira 3:43.53, 6. Summit Country Day 3:44.13.

200 medley relay: 1. Mariemont 1:48.74, 2. Summit Country Day 1:49.86, 6. CHCA 1:51.47, 7. Indian Hill 1:53.70, 8. Madeira 1:53.79.