exystence.net

Arturs Maskats – Accordion Concerto; Tango; Cantus Diatonicus; My River Runs to Thee (2023) By singer-songwriter, 9 days ago

By singer-songwriter, 9 days ago

Composer Arturs Maskats is quite popular in his native Latvia, and conductor Andris Nelsons even programmed Maskats’ Tango for orchestra at the Vienna Philharmonic’s Summer ...