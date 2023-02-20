Open in App
Linden, NJ
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Police sources: 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Linden, N.J.

By Lisa Rozner,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Pzz3_0kt0efQS00

Apparent murder-suicide rocks Linden, N.J. 02:11

LINDEN, N.J. -- There was a family tragedy in New Jersey on Sunday. Police sources told CBS2 a father fatally shot his wife and two children before taking his own life.

People who knew the family were coming by the neighborhood and lighting candles to remember the four lives lost.

Neighbors were still trying to make sense of it all. CBS2 was told the family was quiet and kind.

Valentine's Day balloons in the doorway. A Ford pickup truck in the driveway. As the medical examiner drove off, those were the reminders of the family of four that lived at 18 Chatham Place in Linden.

Police sources say Sunday morning the husband shot his wife and their two children -- a boy and a girl -- who classmates say are 13 and 12 years old, before killing himself. Police say the two adults and a child were found dead inside the home. The other child died later at University Hospital in Newark.

"I said hello to him a couple times. He doesn't really say much," neighbor Omar Catalbas said.

Neighbors said the husband was a quiet man, an electrician, and the wife was a hair stylist who worked out of the home. They said she was always friendly while walking their dog.

"She was always so nice, nice smile on her face every time never. Would think something was wrong," Catalbas said. "When her daughter was younger her daughter would walk a fake dog, a little doggy, imitating her mom and stuff. Really cute."

On Sunday evening, classmates of the children placed candles and balloons outside the home. It's a tragedy that is hard to fathom.

"I feel terrible today because I saw that kids since they born," neighbor Digna Alvarez said. "I never saw any fight in this house. It was very nice people. Family, very together family. They went in snow all the time together, playing in the snow, riding bicycles together."

Gov. Phil Murphy said he is "closely monitoring the horrific shooting" and that his office will support Linden however possible as the city mourns.

Police told CBS2 they won't be releasing any more information, including the identities of the deceased, until Monday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newark, NJ newsLocal Newark, NJ
Man tried to board flight with machine gun, fake U.S. Marshal badge, feds say
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police help seal cross busy highway in Brick Township, N.J.
Brick, NJ7 hours ago
5 hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
Bronx, NY6 hours ago
Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA
New York City, NY2 days ago
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ2 days ago
11-year-old stabbed near Perth Amboy middle school out of ICU
Perth Amboy, NJ3 days ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Suspect sought in East New York shooting
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police: Suspect posed as deliveryman in Queens store robbery
Queens, NY22 hours ago
NYPD honors rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line 35 years ago
New York City, NY2 days ago
East Harlem shooting outside White Castle leaves one man injured: NYPD
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYPD searching for comedian Leo Cofresi in subway shooting investigation
New York City, NY3 days ago
Siblings fight for justice after brother in a coma after flung from roof of stolen car in Queens
Queens, NY3 days ago
NYPD: Man shot, killed during dispute in Bronx lobby
Bronx, NY3 days ago
NYPD: Man bashed with glass bottle in unprovoked SoHo attack
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY3 days ago
104-year-old Jersey City author reflects on Black history she has witnessed
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Sources: Travis Scott wanted for questioning in NYC club assault
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Defense rests in death penalty phase of Sayfullo Saipov trial
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Tyler Flach gets to 25 years to life in deadly L.I. brawl
Mineola, NY19 hours ago
Trio sought for assaulting woman and smashing her car with bats on East Harlem street
New York City, NY4 days ago
Young man gunned down outside bodega in East Harlem shooting
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
N.J. fitness center employee touched women during massages, police say
Plainsboro Township, NJ5 days ago
NYC Mom Shot in Head Trying to Break Up Neighbor's Fight; Shooter on the Run
New York City, NY5 days ago
Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in armed robbery spree
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Man fatally struck by car while biking on Staten Island: police
Staten Island, NY4 days ago
4 demoted FDNY chiefs file lawsuit to get jobs back
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Harlem community demands justice after deadly stabbing
New York City, NY5 days ago
‘We need to find this person’: Cops desperate to stop murderer targeting homeless people in Manhattan
New York City, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy