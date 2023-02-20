Open in App
CBS New York

4 injured following malfunction at American Dream mall

By Tim McNicholas,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvH5R_0kt0eeXj00

4 injured after decorative helicopter falls into pool at American Dream mall 02:08

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There was a frightening scene at the American Dream mall on Sunday. A huge decoration fell from the ceiling at the water park, injuring four people.

Parents were calling for accountability.

Police said the massive DreamWorks Water Park had to be evacuated after a decorative helicopter fell at around 3 p.m. And of the four people who were hurt, one was taken to a hospital.

Video taken by witnesses shows lifeguards running to help after the large helicopter fell. It ended up upside down in the pool, right next to the end of a waterslide.

"We heard, bang. I thought, technically, it was a bomb," mother Myra Silva said.

"When it hit the ground everyone could hear it," Johnny Vas added.

Vas, 16, was at the DreamWorks Water Park with his mom, his 11-year-old sister, and some friends, when they heard that noise and then saw the helicopter in the water.

"Shocked, frightened because I didn't know where my family was. So I didn't know if they got hurt, if anyone else got hurt," Vas said.

Thankfully, his family was okay, but first responders did administer first aid to four people. They're all expected to be okay, including one who was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said DreamWorks, which brands itself as the largest indoor water park in North America, was crowded for the holiday weekend.

When asked if there was panic after the helicopter fell, Vas said, "[People were] running around, crying, frightened. Everyone was shocked and everything."

Vas said he was just under the decorative helicopter earlier in the day with a friend, adding he's grateful he was in another section when it fell, and his mom is one of many parents seeking an explanation.

"Maintenance, I think, is the number one thing," Silva said. "It's, of course, really scary. Do I come back? Not sure at this point."

CBS2 saw staff and security guarding the entrance to DreamWorks on Sunday night after the water park closed early.

The American Dream mall released a statement saying safety is its top priority and it is investigating to make sure the water park meets safety regulations.

New Jersey State Police said the Division of Consumer Affairs is investigating.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In 1979, a 29-Year-Old Woman jumped off the Empire State Building. This is how she Survived
New York City, NY14 days ago
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
Yorktown, NY26 days ago
Sinkhole in New York woman's front yard swallows her and 2 people; all rescued, police say
Huntington, NY27 days ago
Alleged NYC subway shooter is comedian who is slated to perform in Times Square
New York City, NY4 days ago
Rats Running Wild in New York City
New York City, NY9 days ago
Crane topples over, sends truck into power lines in N.J.
Cresskill, NJ2 days ago
Gator pulled from Prospect Park Lake swallowed a bathtub stopper, Bronx Zoo says
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
Beaten NYC fishmonger praises arrested coworker for saving him
New York City, NY5 days ago
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ2 days ago
Man struck and killed by NYC subway train in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY11 days ago
American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
5 hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
Bronx, NY6 hours ago
LIRR rolls out new schedules with Grand Central Madison service
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy