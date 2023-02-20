Open in App
Sporting News

Late crashes mar end of Daytona 500, spoil Kyle Busch's potential win: 'Back in 1998, that would be the win'

By Edward Sutelan,

15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdpW2_0kt0d5xs00

Kyle Busch was just two laps away from winning his first Daytona 500. Then chaos struck the race track. Again.

Daniel Suarez spun out late in Sunday's race, bringing out the caution flag and forcing the race into overtime.

MORE: Stenhouse edges past Logano to win Daytona 500

Early in the third stage, a major crash eliminated Ryan Preece from the race and did significant damage to Kevin Harvick, racing in his final Daytona 500, and Martin Truex Jr., who, like Busch, was looking for his first win in the Daytona 500. Truex had won Stage 1.

On lap 197, Busch took his first lead of the race and appeared to be pulling away to put himself in a position to win. But it wasn't long after Busch took the lead that Suarez spun out, forcing overtime.

Busch, clearly unhappy that he watched what could have been a way spin out in his rearview mirror, told his crew that not long ago, he would be in victory lane.

Busch had the lead early in the overtime, but Joey Logano was able to get around him from the outside, along with Stenhouse. As it appeared the race would come down to either the 22 or 47, another major pileup in the back brought the yellow flag back out and ensured there would be more racing.

There was still one more crash to be had in Sunday's race. Late in overtime, another big pileup collected a number of drivers and at first, appeared to yet again postpone the celebration at the end of the race. However, NASCAR declared Stenhouse the winner as he was leading when the caution flag came out.

When all was said and done, drivers made 212 revolutions around the track, the longest in Daytona 500 history. It supplanted 2020's record of 209 laps, which Denny Hamlin was crowned the winner.

The late wrecks overshadowed what was a relatively clean race and denied fans the opportunity to see a possible photo finish with the white checkered flag out.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2023 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
NASCAR at Las Vegas results: William Byron sweeps stages, nabs checkered flag in OT of Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Travis Kelce's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue earns praise from viewers: 'Geniunely hilarious'
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA great Paul Pierce comes to Ja Morant's defense over gun controversy: 'Y’all don’t know what he going thru'
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NASCAR lineup at Las Vegas: Starting order, pole for Pennzoil 400 based on qualifying results
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Are Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight? 76ers vs. Timberwolves time, TV channel and live stream
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Fairleigh Dickinson NCAA Tournament bid: Why FDU secured AQ over Merrimack before NEC tourney final
North Andover, MA2 hours ago
How long is Ja Morant out? Potential return date, latest updates on Grizzlies star
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Why are the Lakers retiring Pau Gasol's jersey? Franchise legend to join Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson in rafters
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Why isn't Novak Djokovic playing Indian Wells? World No. 1 to miss event amid U.S. COVID travel restrictions
Indian Wells, CA19 hours ago
No, the Lakers should not retire LeBron James’ jersey: Pau Gasol’s ceremony tells us why
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy