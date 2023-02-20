One dead after massive tree falls onto car in Anaheim 00:17

One person is dead after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Anaheim early Sunday afternoon.

KCAL-News

According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, the massive tree toppled onto the car in the 400 block of N. Harbor Boulevard at around 2:50 p.m.

The victim's identity was not released.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall over.

Following the news of the fatal incident, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken issued a statement via Twitter , which read:

"My heart, and the heart of our city, goes out to all impacted by Sunday's tragedy at Pearson Park. With sorrow and sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with a family that has lost a loved one in this unthinkable time."