One dead after massive tree falls onto car in Anaheim
By KCAL-News Staff,
9 days ago
One person is dead after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Anaheim early Sunday afternoon.
According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, the massive tree toppled onto the car in the 400 block of N. Harbor Boulevard at around 2:50 p.m.
The victim's identity was not released.
It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall over.
Following the news of the fatal incident, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken issued a statement via Twitter , which read:
"My heart, and the heart of our city, goes out to all impacted by Sunday's tragedy at Pearson Park. With sorrow and sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with a family that has lost a loved one in this unthinkable time."
Comments / 0