Blue Jays manager John Schneider is a real-life hero

By Mike Santa Barbara,

9 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) watches his team workout during spring training. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Schneider, who learned the Heimlich maneuver in sixth grade, said a cold brew on the house was the reward for his heroism.

"I was a little bit rattled afterwards, so the beer did come in handy," Schneider told Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Thankfully, Schneider happened to be in the right place at the right time and acted quickly, or the scenario could've played out much differently.

The 42-year-old is entering his first full season as the Blue Jays skipper. Schneider was named interim manager last July after the firing of Charlie Montoyo. Toronto turned things around quickly, going 46-28 under Schneider. The Blue Jays finished second in the American League East (92-70), earning a playoff berth before falling to the Seattle Mariners in the wildcard round.

In October, the Blue Jays showed their appreciation for Schneider, removing the interim tag and inking him to a three-year contract. The deal runs through 2025 and includes a club option for 2026.

