Fans helping fuel Lady Bucs’ SoCon run

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.

The Lady Bucs have now won four game in a row and eight of their last nine after defeating Furman on Saturday, 66-63. As of Sunday afternoon, the Blue and Gold are tied atop the SoCon standings with Wofford and Chattanooga at 8-4.

Coach Brenda Mock Brown and crew have played in front of some dedicated crowds throughout the season – and the more the team wins, the more the crowds grow.

Saturday saw a season-high 922 fans pack Brooks Gymnasium and their presence was certainly felt during critical points of the contest.

After the clocks hit zeros against Furman, the whole squad gave back to those dedicated fans, sitting and signing autographs for many minutes.

“It’s been amazing, the community here has been great,” graduate student Jiselle Thomas said. “It makes us love to play in Brooks, it makes us win harder. For us it’s bigger than just winning it for ourselves and each other, but also for the community, because we feel the love and support.”

“It definitely gives us momentum – their energy gives us more energy and it’s awesome,” sophomore Kendall Folley said. “It’s been so much fun this season.”

The team is grateful for the support they’ve received all year and are hopeful to build a fanbase that will continue to pack the stands through thick and thin.

“My goal is a thousand,” Mock Brown said. “I would love to have a thousand people here for every home game and I think it’s possible.”

ETSU has played its final home game for the 2022-23 season, but will return to action on Thursday at UNC Greensboro.

