Mind of Mike: I'm Feeling Nostalgic

By Mike Farrell,

9 days ago

Mike Farrell looks at what happened to the top five teams from the year 2000

The Mind of Mike is a crazy place. But you already knew that.

It’s odd sometimes the way I think, but for some reason, I wondered who the top teams were heading into the new century and what the state of the program is now. That period of time has been on my mind lately . I'm going to look back at the top five teams in the year 2000 and figure out just what happened.

1. Florida State

— The ‘Noles beat Michael Vick to win it all at the turn of the century and were one of the most dominant programs in college football history. Since then it’s been consistent, then down, then up with another natty with Jimbo Fisher, and then a disaster. But Mike Norvell has them back near the top of the ACC and possibly the country next season.

Dec 6, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher with quarterback Jameis Winston (5) after the game. The Seminoles defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 37-35 at Bank of America Stadium.

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Virginia Tech

— Ugh. The Michael Vick era was the pinnacle for the Hokies under Frank Beamer but the remained a dominant program for a long time into the 2000s. Then Beamer retired and Justin Fuente dragged things down. Now Brent Pry is off to a horrible start as they are one of the worst teams in the country.

Jan 1, 2001; Jacksonville, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Vick (7) in action against the Clemson Tigers during the 2001 Gator Bowl at Alltel Stadium.

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

3. Nebraska

— Ahhh the power says were winding down and we didn’t even know it. That Nebraska team was nasty as usual and Frank Solich had things rolling nicely until AD Steve Pederson ruined it all. Bo Pelini was solid but after him, it’s been awful and Scott Frost was an utter disaster. There is hope however with Matt Rhule but this program is a far cry from the old days.

Jan 1, 2001; Jacksonville, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Michael Vick (7) in action against the Clemson Tigers during the 2001 Gator Bowl at Alltel Stadium.

© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

4. Wisconsin

Barry Alvarez had things rolling and Ron Dayne couldn’t be stopped. The Badgers have been very solid since and a consistent winner in the Big Ten but haven’t reached these same heights. There is hope for the next step however with a new offense under Luke Fickell .

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

© Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Michigan

— Tom Brady was the QB and Lloyd Carr was the head coach and things were going well. With Jim Harbaugh turning the corner now they are as strong as they were at the turn of the century.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh hugs Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) following their 45-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

