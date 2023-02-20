DCI Assisting in Death Investigation in Indianola

(Indianola) The DCI is investigating the deaths of two people found inside an apartment in Indianola during a welfare check on Friday.

The Indianola Police Department responded to 1315 East Iowa Avenue, apartment #7. The Officer’s forced their way inside the home and found the two deceased adults. The names of the deceased are not being released at this time. Authorities are calling the deaths suspicious; however, there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released in the coming days. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact the Indianola Police Department at (515) 961-9400.