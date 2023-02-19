Valley sports preview: What to watch for this week in local sports

Monday

The Blugold men’s basketball team hosts UW-Platteville for the first round of the WIAC Tournament. UW-Eau Claire ended up fourth in the WIAC standings this season with an 8-6 record, and Platteville came in fifth with a 7-7 record. The Pioneers fell to the Blugolds 87-84 in overtime the last time the two met. Tip off at Zorn is at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday is jam-packed with local sports – women’s and girls’ basketball playoffs start, and both boys’ and girls’ hockey brackets continue, though most of the area hockey teams were knocked out in the first couple rounds.

Still remaining in the running for hockey is RAM Hockey, who took River Falls at home 5-1 last Thursday. The Regis-Altoona-McDonell-Fall Creek co-op hits the road to take on Black River Falls at 7 p.m.

As for basketball, the Blugold women host UW-Platteville for the first round of the WIAC Tournament. UW-Eau Claire was ranked third in the standings after falling to UW-Stout last Wednesday. Tip off at Zorn is at 7:05 p.m.

In the high school realm, there are several local girls’ teams playing in the first round of playoffs: The Chippewa Falls girls head to Appleton West; Stanley-Boyd takes on Viroqua; Regis hosts Colby; Augusta hosts Spring Valley; Immanuel Lutheran hosts Owen-Withee; and McDonell hosts Glenwood City.

Wednesday

The highest remaining seed in the men’s WIAC basketball tournament will play at 7 p.m. at UW-La Crosse. The lowest remaining seed will play at UW-Oshkosh.

Thursday

Individual State Wrestling starts Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison and continues through the weekend. Local teams are sending dozens of wrestlers to both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments.

There are several boys’ basketball games slated as well. Of note, Chippewa Falls plays at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North plays in Hudson. Altoona also hosts Baldwin-Woodville and celebrates Senior Night.

UW-Stout women will host the highest remaining seed in the next round of WIAC basketball play. The lowest remaining seed will play at UW-Whitewater. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Friday

Friday sees a swath of girls’ basketball playoff games. Eau Claire Memorial hosts Appleton North, and Eau Claire North heads to Hudson. Menomonie will play Tuesday’s winner between La Crosse Logan and Haward. Altoona, Elk Mound, Colfax, Cadott, Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek will also play winners of Tuesday’s games.

WIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships start at UW-Stout and will continue through the weekend.

Blugold women’s hockey continues in the WIAC Tournament versus UW-Stevens Point and the men’s team will take on UW-Superior. Women play at 2 and men play at 7:30. UW-Stout plays UW-Stevens Point. The tournament will continue to Saturday