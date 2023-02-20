Megan Fox Slaps Down MGK Cheating Rumors As She Returns to Instagram

Reuters

Megan Fox returned to the land of social media on Sunday with a post addressing rumors of infidelity in her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Fox, 36, deactivated her Instagram last week amid whispers that she and Kelly, 32, had broken up, just over a year after announcing their engagement. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox’s post on Sunday read. “That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI boys or succubus demons.” She continued: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.” Her response comes two days after Page Six reported that Fox found “DMs and text messages” on Kelly’s phone that led her to “believe he has been having an affair.”

