Soup's On! Youth Villages fundraiser benefits mentoring program

For many kids who have lived in challenging circumstances, having a supportive mentor can be a life-changing experience.

The connection was on display Sunday, Feb. 19 as Youth Villages hosted its 34th annual Soup Sunday event. This year’s occasion, dubbed the Souper Party, was held at The Kent event center downtown with all proceeds going to fund Youth Village’s Chris Crye Mentoring Program.

“So many of our young people in our residential programs don’t have the family support while they’re there,” Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler said, adding that mentors can’t replace family. But having someone to take them places on special occasions or just visit them a couple of times a month “means so much to the kids.”

Approximately 500 attendees enjoyed a variety of great food, with selections including crawfish corn chowder, chicken and sweet potato dumpling soup. Among the other offerings were tomato bisque, brisket street tacos and miniature peppermint chocolate chip Bundt cakes.

People fill up their bowls during the annual Soup Sunday fundraiser, dubbed the Souper Party, at The Kent event center downtown. (Brad Vest/The Daily Memphian)

Since its inception, Soup Sunday has raised more than $1.5 million, and this year roughly $75,000 will go to the nonprofit’s mentoring program, which will serve an estimated 300 youths this year.

“This is super instrumental for our mentoring program,” Katie Jones, Youth Villages director of development for West Tennessee, said. “Our kids having a mentor makes their stay with us even better. They have someone who is looking out for them, advocating for them, loving them, caring for them and it really means a lot for their mental health.”

Youth Villages mentor Theresa Jacobs, who was recently named the Grizzlies Foundation Mentor of the Year, attended the event with her unidentified mentee to help ring the opening lunch bell.

Jacobs was paired with the Youth Village resident about one year ago. She decided to get involved with the program after her six children moved away from home.

“I felt like it was the right time, although I didn’t know what being a mentor was all about,” Jacobs said. “We have learned to sew. She’s learned photography. I’m always trying to introduce her into something new that she hasn’t experienced before.”

Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler, left, claps along to the drum music at the start of the annual Soup Sunday fundraiser. (Brad Vest/The Daily Memphian)

Jacobs will continue the mentoring until her mentee ages out of the program in a couple of years.

“It’s very rewarding to change someone’s life and see her blossom from the day I met her when she was very shy and kind of shut down,” Jacobs said. “She’s definitely come out of her shell.”

All of the food and beverages for the event were donated by a variety of local vendors, including Huey’s, 117 Prime, Sunrise, Food with Class, Tsunami, The Half Shell, Corky’s, Villa Castrioti, Pink Flamingo Catering, Mosa Asian Bistro, Grind City Brewing Co., Riko’s Kickin’ Chicken, Big Momma’s and Granny’s Catering, Hustle and Dough, Erling Jensen’s Small Bites, Vanelli’s Deli, Hog Wild East BBQ + Market, and more.

Alex Boggs, co-owner of Huey’s, and his family have supported the event since 1990.

“We think the world of Youth Villages, and we support this event because it’s a very fun time and, more importantly, because it’s for the kids. Because what Youth Villages does is basically what nobody else in town is doing right now,” said Boggs, who sits on the Youth Villages West Tennessee Advisory. His parents, Thomas and Wight, were among those who helped to grow Soup Sunday over the years.

This is the eighth year that Mosa Asian Bistro has been a vendor for the event.

“We try to support a lot of different charities that focus on the youth, and what Youth Villages does for all of the different families and children really speaks to us,” Mosa co-owner Michelle Pao-Levine said.

Currently, with a waiting list for residents who would like to be paired with a mentor, Youth Villages is looking for more adults who want to be involved in positively changing kids’ lives.