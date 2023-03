A stretch of 4 Mile Road near Cordes Avenue in Comstock Park is closed.

According to Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a car hit a home in the area.

Reports started coming in at about 6:00 p.m.

Officials report that the driver of the car likely had a medical issue and went off the road.

The driver hit a couple of cars before crashing into the house, which caused a gas leak.

Consumers Energy was at the scene to address the gas leak, which now appears to be under control.

