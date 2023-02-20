Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Seahawks get honest about Geno Smith

By Sean Keeley,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRKve_0kt0PH2Z00

The good news for the Seattle Seahawks is that their quarterback this past season, Geno Smith, was a surprising star for them. The bad news is that his successful surge could send him elsewhere through free agency. However, it doesn’t like the Seahawks are too worried about losing him.

Smith won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award this past season after finishing the season completing 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns and leading Seattle to the playoffs.

As a free agent, Smith could take his talents elsewhere now and many are wondering if he might decide to bolt for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only do they need a quarterback to replace Tom Brady but they recently hired former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales to be their offensive coordinator .

Despite that uncomfortable situation , Seahawks general manager Jon Schneider doesn’t seem too worried.

“Those guys (Smith and Canales) would work their tails off for a good hour, hour and a half after practice. They’d be out there in the dark throwing the ball, working on footwork and ball carriage and everything. But, free agency doesn’t start until the middle of March so there’s a huge period here where we have time to work through things,” Schneider said, via 247Sports .

Smith, meanwhile, is taking his time with contract talks and doesn’t seem too concerned either.

“We’ve had talks and we’re in the process of getting all that settled right now,” Smith said, via ESPN. “It’s looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously, those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it’s a business as well, so we’ve got to take care of business and then we’ll get back to the football.”

[ 247Sports ]

The post Seahawks get honest about Geno Smith appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Packers GM reveals huge Aaron Rodgers update
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Four teams not interested in Aaron Rodgers
Houston, TX2 days ago
Sean Payton reveals honest truth about Russell Wilson private office
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs report
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Did Brandon Marshall just announce Aaron Rodgers’ retirement?
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
C.J. Stroud makes important decision before NFL Draft
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Georgia star gets honest about tragic situation
Athens, GA4 hours ago
Eric Bieniemy discusses reasons for Chiefs departure
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
John Lynch comments on Jimmy Garoppolo departure
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers has bold message for his doubters
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
NFL world reacts to shocking Commanders quarterback plan
Washington, DC1 day ago
NFL world enraged at major Super Bowl mistake
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
NFL world reacts to potentially huge Bengals move
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Will Anderson has massive praise for NFL Draft prospect
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Eagles star blasts Jonathan Gannon for Super Bowl loss
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons reveal surprising quarterback plan
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Ryan Tannehill’s future with the Titans revealed
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Bengals coach gets honest about Joe Mixon future
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers updates decision timeline
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Bills reveal massive Damar Hamlin return update
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make surprising move
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Chargers GM gets honest about Keenan Allen
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
NFL team hires Deion Sanders assistant away
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy