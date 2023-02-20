Seahawks get honest about Geno Smith

The good news for the Seattle Seahawks is that their quarterback this past season, Geno Smith, was a surprising star for them. The bad news is that his successful surge could send him elsewhere through free agency. However, it doesn’t like the Seahawks are too worried about losing him.

Smith won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award this past season after finishing the season completing 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns and leading Seattle to the playoffs.

As a free agent, Smith could take his talents elsewhere now and many are wondering if he might decide to bolt for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only do they need a quarterback to replace Tom Brady but they recently hired former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales to be their offensive coordinator .

Despite that uncomfortable situation , Seahawks general manager Jon Schneider doesn’t seem too worried.

“Those guys (Smith and Canales) would work their tails off for a good hour, hour and a half after practice. They’d be out there in the dark throwing the ball, working on footwork and ball carriage and everything. But, free agency doesn’t start until the middle of March so there’s a huge period here where we have time to work through things,” Schneider said, via 247Sports .

Smith, meanwhile, is taking his time with contract talks and doesn’t seem too concerned either.

“We’ve had talks and we’re in the process of getting all that settled right now,” Smith said, via ESPN. “It’s looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously, those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it’s a business as well, so we’ve got to take care of business and then we’ll get back to the football.”

