Youth esports tournament held in downtown Tulsa

A youth esports tournament was held in downtown Tulsa this weekend.

The event was put on by Battle City Esports and took place at the Cox Convention Center.

The event featured three divisions for elementary, middle and high school aged kids.

Freddie Halstead, one of the event’s organizers, said kids competed against each other in games like ‘Mario Kart,’ ‘Super Smash Bros.,’ ‘Minecraft,’ and ‘Overwatch.’

Halstead said the event was a great way for kids not interested in sports to learn skills like teamwork and sportsmanship.

“I think esports really gives them that opportunity to get those great skills that other folks learn in traditional sports or other group activities, doing something they love. So they can learn teamwork, and how to win and lose gracefully, and everything in-between and I think it’s really beneficial for a bunch of kids,” he said.

Halstead said his favorite part was watching kids have fun and learn those skills.

“I’m a former school teacher, so just watching kids have fun and smile, and especially the ones that, again, win and lose gratefully and have good sportsmanship just makes me happy,” he said.

