Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
KRMG

Youth esports tournament held in downtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NP9qc_0kt0PFH700

A youth esports tournament was held in downtown Tulsa this weekend.

The event was put on by Battle City Esports and took place at the Cox Convention Center.

The event featured three divisions for elementary, middle and high school aged kids.

Freddie Halstead, one of the event’s organizers, said kids competed against each other in games like ‘Mario Kart,’ ‘Super Smash Bros.,’ ‘Minecraft,’ and ‘Overwatch.’

Halstead said the event was a great way for kids not interested in sports to learn skills like teamwork and sportsmanship.

“I think esports really gives them that opportunity to get those great skills that other folks learn in traditional sports or other group activities, doing something they love. So they can learn teamwork, and how to win and lose gracefully, and everything in-between and I think it’s really beneficial for a bunch of kids,” he said.

Halstead said his favorite part was watching kids have fun and learn those skills.

“I’m a former school teacher, so just watching kids have fun and smile, and especially the ones that, again, win and lose gratefully and have good sportsmanship just makes me happy,” he said.

RSU Esports team continues to grow after winning national title


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK newsLocal Tulsa, OK
Hook, line, and sinker: Tulsa reels in 2024 Bassmaster Classic
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa Public Schools educator named Oklahoma Teacher of the Year
Tulsa, OK3 hours ago
Civic leaders, concerned citizens discuss homeless problem in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tulsa Airport moves rideshare pickups to Arrivals area
Tulsa, OK20 hours ago
More questions than answers after shooting in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK6 hours ago
Crews battle a huge grass fire in Mannford
Mannford, OK9 hours ago
Work on the downtown inner dispersal loop wraps up, east leg opens for traffic
Tulsa, OK23 hours ago
Tulsa police shoot, kill burglary suspect
Tulsa, OK2 hours ago
Hit-and-run pedestrian crash in north Tulsa leaves one person dead
Tulsa, OK2 hours ago
Semi ends up in a ditch after crash on I-44
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Skiatook Police searching for person having mental health incident
Skiatook, OK2 days ago
Homeowner uses machete to protect family during home invasion
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Family safe after lightning strike causes house fire in Skiatook
Skiatook, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy