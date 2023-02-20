Vehicle rolls over on I-79, 1 person taken to a hospital

One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle rolled over on I-79.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the southbound lanes at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The accident happened just before the Mount Nebo exit.

One vehicle rolled over onto its rough and sustained heavy damage to its front. A second vehicle appeared to be damaged in the rear.

PennDOT closed all lanes near the scene at around 3:30 p.m. The crash was cleared almost an hour later and traffic was allowed to flow as usual.

