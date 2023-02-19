New Brunswick's McKinley School Unveils Innovation Lab

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Genesis Pineda and Maria Morales are in a race against time to get their scorpion assembled, connected to the hand-held controller, and ready to start crawling around on its pointy legs.

These seventh-graders at the McKinley Community School on Van Dyke Avenue have been painstakingly piecing it together since the early part of the year, and are now on Step 28 of 85 – and each day brings them closer to the end of the school year and their deadline.

Whether they complete the yet-to-be-named robotic arachnid by June isn’t really the point of this new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab, where Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aubrey Johnson, Board of Education members Ivan Adorno, Yesenia Medina-Hernandez, Benny Ortiz and Ed Spencer, City Council President Rebecca Escobar and Principal Janene Rodriguez were on hand last week to cut the ribbon on the new facility.

The ultimate goal is to teach young minds lessons in robotics, coding and other STEAM-related (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) sciences and technologies.

And, just maybe, foster an excitement about learning and create the next generation of problem-solvers in the process.

“This is what I like,” Genesis said. “I am really interested in technology and I really like how there are scientists who continue to pursue new technologies.”

Johnson said it’s crucial to make students such as Genesis feel like they’re scientists-in-training through this lab and the one recently created at the New Brunswick Middle School.

These learning labs are stocked with 3-D printers, virtual reality/augmented-reality headsets and hand controllers and these little iPad-controlled balls called Spheros thanks to a contribution from Verizon, which typically invests about $2.5 million into each one it creates. The accompanying curriculum that will be utilized by sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders has been developed by a program at Arizona State University.

Not only will this lab help shape sharper minds, but also prepare these students for college and ultimately good-paying STEAM-related careers.

“Because technology is changing so fast and it’s evolving, it’s important that our students keep pace,” Johnson said. “When I say keep pace, I mean you have to have access, you have to be able to be involved because technology is moving so fast that if we don’t keep you at the appropriate pace, you will fall behind.”

Johnson got a lesson in magnetism from some of the students who showed him how to use a magnet to make a makeshift boat move back and forth across the table.

The looks of fun and wonder on his face was similar to those on the students’ faces. In fact, these labs were designed specifically to take advantage of the fact that middle schoolers aren’t yet too cool for play with items such as Ozobots and Indi Kits.

“There’s still an element of play when it comes to this equipment,” said Carla Segarra, the director of digital learning and innovation for the New Brunswick School District. “It’s very hands-on, and that’s where the learning happens.”























