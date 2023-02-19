Open in App
New Brunswick, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick's McKinley School Unveils Innovation Lab

By Chuck O'Donnell,

10 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Genesis Pineda and Maria Morales are in a race against time to get their scorpion assembled, connected to the hand-held controller, and ready to start crawling around on its pointy legs.

These seventh-graders at the McKinley Community School on Van Dyke Avenue have been painstakingly piecing it together since the early part of the year, and are now on Step 28 of 85 – and each day brings them closer to the end of the school year and their deadline.

Whether they complete the yet-to-be-named robotic arachnid by June isn’t really the point of this new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab, where Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aubrey Johnson, Board of Education members Ivan Adorno, Yesenia Medina-Hernandez, Benny Ortiz and Ed Spencer, City Council President Rebecca Escobar and Principal Janene Rodriguez were on hand last week to cut the ribbon on the new facility.

The ultimate goal is to teach young minds lessons in robotics, coding and other STEAM-related (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) sciences and technologies.

And, just maybe, foster an excitement about learning and create the next generation of problem-solvers in the process.

“This is what I like,” Genesis said. “I am really interested in technology and I really like how there are scientists who continue to pursue new technologies.”

Johnson said it’s crucial to make students such as Genesis feel like they’re scientists-in-training through this lab and the one recently created at the New Brunswick Middle School.

These learning labs are stocked with 3-D printers, virtual reality/augmented-reality headsets and hand controllers and these little iPad-controlled balls called Spheros thanks to a contribution from Verizon, which typically invests about $2.5 million into each one it creates. The accompanying curriculum that will be utilized by sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders has been developed by a program at Arizona State University.

Not only will this lab help shape sharper minds, but also prepare these students for college and ultimately good-paying STEAM-related careers.

“Because technology is changing so fast and it’s evolving, it’s important that our students keep pace,” Johnson said. “When I say keep pace, I mean you have to have access, you have to be able to be involved because technology is moving so fast that if we don’t keep you at the appropriate pace, you will fall behind.”

Johnson got a lesson in magnetism from some of the students who showed him how to use a magnet to make a makeshift boat move back and forth across the table.

The looks of fun and wonder on his face was similar to those on the students’ faces. In fact, these labs were designed specifically to take advantage of the fact that middle schoolers aren’t yet too cool for play with items such as Ozobots and Indi Kits.

“There’s still an element of play when it comes to this equipment,” said Carla Segarra, the director of digital learning and innovation for the New Brunswick School District. “It’s very hands-on, and that’s where the learning happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcyOK_0kt0LuJM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqiHD_0kt0LuJM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6n3p_0kt0LuJM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f6bB_0kt0LuJM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZqsE_0kt0LuJM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6Doj_0kt0LuJM00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Brunswick, NJ newsLocal New Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers Tentatively OKs $567M Funding For HELIX in New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Pride and Power: New Brunswick Students' Poetry Closes Black History Month
New Brunswick, NJ5 hours ago
South River Man Launches Foundation to Fight Cancer
South River, NJ3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meeting of the North Plainfield Board of Education Set forWednesday, March 1, 2023
North Plainfield, NJ3 hours ago
Cranford Board of Education Talks Strategic Planning Amidst Changing Work Environments
Cranford, NJ10 hours ago
Princeton Seeks Replacement for Municipal Clerk Delores Williams, Retiring This Summer
Princeton, NJ22 hours ago
Livingston Pools Committee Seeks Volunteers to Evaluate Future of Facilities
Livingston, NJ5 hours ago
South Orange Board of Trustees Announces Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program Coordinator & Approves Resolutions
South Orange, NJ23 hours ago
Why Westfield Schools Want Voters’ Permission to Raise Taxes
Westfield, NJ5 hours ago
Three Madison 6th Graders Receive Patriot's Pen Competition Awards During the BOE Meeting
Madison, NJ1 hour ago
Union Native Posi Oluwakuyide ’24 Awarded Public Policy and International Affairs Fellowship
Union, NJ9 hours ago
TAPinto February: Cranford's Top 5 & More
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Announcement from Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
TAPinto February: Kenilworth's Top 5
Kenilworth, NJ6 hours ago
Newton Police Detective Reads to Students for Read Across America Week
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Council Asked to Consider a Skate Board Park in Town
Morristown, NJ7 hours ago
Bergen County Executive James Tedesco Presents State of the County address
Hackensack, NJ3 hours ago
Colorful and Amazing, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Montville Twp. High School March 2-5
Montville, NJ7 hours ago
Ridgewood Parks & Recreation Holding Summer Job Fair on March 8
Ridgewood, NJ10 hours ago
Westfield Council OKs $440.8M Deal With Developer for Lord & Taylor Site, Train Lots
Westfield, NJ12 hours ago
Long Branch To Receive Money In Governor's Budget For Renovations To New Fire And History Museum
Long Branch, NJ8 hours ago
Date Change for East Hanover Covid Memorial Dedication Ceremony
East Hanover, NJ5 hours ago
Is Hulu Coming to Berkeley Heights?
Berkeley Heights, NJ2 days ago
It's TAPinto Rahway's 2nd Birthday!
Rahway, NJ10 hours ago
JC Fridays is Back This Week
Jersey City, NJ5 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Third New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Hudson County Irish Flag Raising Set for Wednesday
Jersey City, NJ21 hours ago
Viscomi Announces Her Candidacy for Red Bank Council
Red Bank, NJ11 hours ago
Keyport Councilman Chris Demarest Calls for Action on Teen Recreation
Keyport, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy