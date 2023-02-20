Open in App
Plains, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Plains churchgoers celebrate the life of Jimmy Carter

By Richard Elliot,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P4BW_0kt0LqmS00

Former President Jimmy Carter is very connected to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

On Sunday, churchgoers spoke with Channel 2′s Richard Elliott about Carter’s life, celebrating him even though they are sad.

“Plains is sad. We’re all sad. We knew this day was coming,” Jan Williams, a longtime member of Maranatha Baptist Church, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Williams is also a longtime friend of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

She was Amy Carter’s fourth-grade teacher.

Williams helps run the church and was inside when the former president’s niece Kim Fuller taught Sunday school, something Carter did for decades.

Fuller taught a lesson about King Solomon’s legacy and hinted at its meaning Sunday.

“Maybe it’s time to pass the baton. Who’ll pick it up? No clue. I don’t know because that baton is going to be a really big one,” Fuller said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Carter Center issued a statement Saturday saying Jimmy Carter would be receiving home hospice care instead of additional medical interventions.

Zac Steele is a deacon at Maranatha and tried to explain to us the former president’s legacy here.

“It’s a big one. I don’t even know where we start or where we finish because it’ll never be finished what he’s done here,” Steele said.

When Carter taught Sunday school here, crowds as big as 400 and 500 people would line up to listen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

But since health reasons forced him to stop, Williams says the crowds have dwindled down to barely a handful.

Still, she rejoices at how her friend “Mr. Jimmy” touched so many lives inside and outside Maranatha Baptist Church.

“I want to say something because I want people to know this man may be leaving this world, but what a wonderful place he’s going to,” Williams said.

IN OTHER NEWS:


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
City officially recognizes the 1868 Camilla Massacre with a historic marker
Albany, GA1 day ago
Blakely’s Long Road to Recovery
Blakely, GA22 hours ago
Albany mobile grocery store expands to Sumter Co.
Albany, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Americus lawyer goes on trial in Jan. 6 riot
Americus, GA1 day ago
Americus’s Campbell Chapel A.M.E approved for restoration
Americus, GA1 day ago
Howard Middle School removes employee over inappropriate relationship with a student
Macon, GA1 day ago
‘He was full of love’: Godmother, friend grieve photographer killed at Fulton bank
Blakely, GA5 days ago
Employees, friend mourn the loss of Dothan cardiologist and daughter
Dothan, AL6 days ago
10-year-old girl injured in Americus shooting
Americus, GA3 days ago
Two people injured after shooting in Americus
Americus, GA3 days ago
First Alert for strong storms Friday
Albany, GA21 hours ago
Kathryn Sancho broke glass ceiling with Albany police
Albany, GA2 days ago
Man, 15-year-old arrested in shooting of 9 children at Ga. gas station
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Employee found dead in Cordele motel room
Cordele, GA8 days ago
APD: Man wanted for child molestation
Albany, GA1 day ago
Victims identified in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Drive
Columbus, GA10 days ago
Man arrested after shooting at his own family, BPD
Blakely, GA4 days ago
Thunder Task Force operation yields 29 DUI arrests
Albany, GA1 day ago
Car crash on the Manchester Expressway causes fatality and road closure
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Albany Police Department receives new information in homicide cold case
Albany, GA3 days ago
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
Albany, GA27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy