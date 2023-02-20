Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

2023 Chicago Auto Show sees biggest crowd as annual event prepares to wrap up

9 days ago

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show comes to an end Monday but on the annual event's ninth day Sunday, McCormick Place saw its biggest crowds yet.

"We're right on track with how our show has performed in the past, where the last Sunday of the show and President's Day is that Monday, it typically is the largest attendance day," said Jennifer Morand, co-general manager of the Chicago Auto Show.

Back to its pre-pandemic size, occupying both the north and south halls, this year's auto show was a lot more hands on that in years past.

"Are we getting a feeling this could be the new family car? Now it's too small. I need a big car," said Donna Davis.

RELATED: raft beers and concept cars at final weekend of show

With more test tracks than ever before, the auto show provided both those looking to buy a car and those in search of some good old fashioned family fun with more things to do while here.

"This is his first time at a car show. He's only 4.5 years old. This is maybe only my second time," said Jesse Randall.

"It's cool," added James Bates. "They're interest has peaked within the automotive industry and stuff. So yeah, it's good. It's mostly for the boys and stuff to see. I'm not much for the crowds."

Perhaps the most popular attraction has been the show's 100,000 square foot track dedicated specifically to showing off various models of electric vehicles to a public more and more interested in making the switch.

RELATED: Affordable EVs among cars on display at this year's show

"It is the future. That is where the shift is going, so I guess it's just embrace it now because eventually it's going to happen," said Ja'Tares Lavigne.

"It seems to be the car of the future and I'm not going to be buying too many new cars, so I think I will get one," said Mark Brachman.

While -- as they like to say, the cars are the stars -- there were also lots of family friendly activities this weekend, including a puppy adoption event, where in honor of the President's Day holiday, Elgin's Anderson Humane Shelter partnered up with Subaru to try and find forever homes for Washington, Jefferson and Roosevelt.

In case you need one more incentive to make it in on the very last day, there will be discounted parking after 6 p.m., with the doors closing on the auto show until next year at 8 p.m.
Comments / 0

Community Policy