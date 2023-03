Girls Basketball: WVC coaches make all-conference selections

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli and Lake-Lehman’s Lia Keefe were selected as Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball MVPs as voted on by WVC coaches.

Ranieli was selected in Division 1, while Keefe took Division 2 honors.

Hazleton Area’s Sophia Shutls was named player of the year in Division 1, while Pittston Area’s Jeff Gregory was named coach of the year.

In Division 2, Holy Redeemer’s Jillian DelBalso was named player of the year, while Chalrie Lavan was named coach of the year.

The all-conference teams are as follows:

Division 1

First team: Kallie Booth, Pittston Area; Molly Walsh, Dallas; Keira Dougherty, Crestwood; Mackenzie Perluke, Wyoming Valley West; Shelby Ardo Boyko, Wilkes-Barre Area; Elizabeth Viglone, Dallas.

Second team: Alexis Reimold, Hazleton Area; Anna Williams, Tunkhannock; RaeAnna Adnreas, Berwick; Diamond Thorton, Wilkes-Barre Area; Eternity Aiken, Wilkes-BArre Area; Ava Callahan, Pittston Area.

Division 2

First team: Morgan Janeski, Wyoming Area; Ella Wilson, Lake-Lehman, Claire Aufiero, Nanticoke, Mia Ashton, Holy Redeemer, Hailey Kline, Lake-Lehman.

Second team: Brenna Hunt, Lake-Lehman; Maddie Olshemski, Wyoming Seminary; Megan Albrecht, Holy Redeemer; Anna Wisnewski, Wyoming Area; Cassidy Skoranski, Wyoming Seminary; Caitlyn Majiros, Nanticoke.