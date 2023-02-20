One transported to a nearby hospital following shooting in SW Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was transported to a local hospital after being shot near the area of Southwest 22nd St. and South Western Avenue.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim was confirmed to have non-life threatening injuries.
