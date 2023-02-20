Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

One transported to a nearby hospital following shooting in SW Oklahoma City

By Cameron Foral/KFOR,

9 days ago

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was transported to a local hospital after being shot near the area of Southwest 22nd St. and South Western Avenue.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim was confirmed to have non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and KFOR will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

