One transported to a nearby hospital following shooting in SW Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was transported to a local hospital after being shot near the area of Southwest 22nd St. and South Western Avenue.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim was confirmed to have non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and KFOR will continue to provide updates as they become available.

