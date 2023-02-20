Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
WKBN

Report: Steelers hire former No. 4 pick to coach linebackers

By Chad Krispinsky,

9 days ago

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Matt Zentitz is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring Aaron Curry as the team’s new linebackers coach.

Curry has been part of the Seattle coaching staff since 2019.

Report: Browns’ quarterbacks coach leaving Cleveland

Curry is a former No. 4 overall draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks. He went on to play 35 games for the Seahawks before being traded to the Raiders.

He later played for the Giants in 2013 before announcing his retirement at the age of 27.

In five seasons in the NFL, Curry piled up 244 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and a pair of defensive touchdowns.

Curry replaces Brian Flores, who left Pittsburgh to become the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

