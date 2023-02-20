Open in App
Anaheim, CA
KTLA

Woman killed by falling tree at Anaheim park

By Travis SchleppJosh DuBoseChip Yost,

9 days ago

A woman was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after a tree fell onto her vehicle near Pearson Park in Anaheim.

The Anaheim police and fire departments responded to the 400 block of Harbor Blvd. for a report of a tree on a vehicle around 2:50 p.m.

Fire personnel located the vehicle and found the woman trapped in the backseat.  Firefighters tried to remove the woman from the vehicle but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Unfortunately, the tree is so large that we haven’t been able to lift it off the vehicle,” Anaheim Police Sergeant John McClintock said. “The cause of the tree falling is currently under investigation.”

Police did say that the woman was at the park with her family, though they declined to provide any further details.

She’s been identified as Maria De La Luz Cruz, a 62-year-old resident of Anaheim.

“My heart, and the heart of our city, goes out to all impacted by Sunday’s tragedy at Pearson Park,” Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken,” said in a statement . “With sorrow and sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with a family that has lost a loved one in this unthinkable time.”

