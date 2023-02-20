Crash on I-85 has now turned fatal

A Pickens County man died over the weekend, after a three vehicle crash in the Upstate late last week. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened just after 10 PM Thursday night on I-85 in Cherokee County.

Coroner Dennis Fowler says, 22 year old Jacob Eric Bright of Central was driving northbound on 85 when he was rear ended. He was transported to Spartanburg Regional , where he died from his injuries, Saturday morning.

The Coroner's Report says an autopsy is set to be performed as part of the investigation into the deadly collision.