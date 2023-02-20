Open in App
Cherokee County, SC
See more from this location?
106.3 WORD

Crash on I-85 has now turned fatal

By Rob Jones,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ud6dR_0kt0CSpL00

A Pickens County man died over the weekend, after a three vehicle crash in the Upstate late last week. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened just after 10 PM Thursday night on I-85 in Cherokee County.

Coroner Dennis Fowler says, 22 year old Jacob Eric Bright of Central was driving northbound on 85 when he was rear ended. He was transported to Spartanburg Regional , where he died from his injuries, Saturday morning.

The Coroner's Report says an autopsy is set to be performed as part of the investigation into the deadly collision.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spartanburg, SC newsLocal Spartanburg, SC
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Gaffney, SC9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Upstate woman died two days after crash
Easley, SC22 hours ago
1 Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash On I-77
Stanley, NC21 hours ago
Driver dies after pickup hits 2 tractor-trailers on I-77, Iredell County sheriff says
Mooresville, NC18 hours ago
2 dead following shooting in Upstate plant parking lot
Gaffney, SC10 hours ago
Coroner identifies the two dead following shooting at an Upstate plant
Gaffney, SC7 hours ago
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
Gaffney, SC10 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes lane closures on I-85
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Driver dies after vehicle crash, overturned
Travelers Rest, SC3 days ago
Victim and suspect identified in murder-suicide Wednesday
Gaffney, SC5 hours ago
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Greenville, South Carolina, woman shot, killed while pumping gas in Ohio
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Man and woman killed in Morrow County shootings identified by sheriff
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire
Taylors, SC2 days ago
Identity of the woman who died in Upstate house fire released
Taylors, SC19 hours ago
Man arrested after producing dead brother’s ID during NC traffic stop, police say
Stanley, NC1 day ago
Deputies looking for missing, endangered woman in Anderson
Anderson, SC1 day ago
Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen that has been missing for a month
Arden, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy