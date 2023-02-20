Unsigned Seniors and Underclassmen Football Showcase held at Independence

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Unsigned Seniors and Underclassmen Showcase gave high school players from all grades the chance to perform in front of college coaches.

For Seniors, this might be the last chance for them to play at the collegiate level.

For younger players like Bluefield Junior Amir Hairston, it serves as a chance many players from this area do not always get.

“I think it’s pretty good to get some names out there, especially the ones that need a better chance to prove themselves and get more offers and stuff,” said Hairston.

The showcase showed that in action as Austin Bartlett, a Tight End from Ritchie County High School, received an offer from Bluefield University before the players even began doing their individual drills.

Along with those drills, players ran the 40-yard dash, a pro shuttle drill and broad jump, before moving onto 1-on-1 drills.

The showcase has another advantage for the players who are coming back for another season of high school football.

“You get to see some of your competition that’s out here right now, all of the other schools that are here,” said Indy junior Tyler Linksweiler. “So you get a little headstart on them, see what they’re made of.”

The showcase was organized by David Riley, a former West Virginia Mountaineers fullback and Glenn Deveuax, a former Pitt running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks.

As the players went through their drills, college coaches from throughout the region were there to see the potential future of their teams.

The drills allowed coaches the chance to see the players’ lateral quickness, explosiveness and speed, along with how they handled themselves against other players in the 1-on-1 drills.

Bluefield State University’s Defensive Coordinator Lawrence Robinson said the Showcase is an opportunity for both coaches and players which can’t be overstated.

“From someone that’s from a small town area, I know that its easy for a lot of kids to get overlooked,” said Robinson. “And so I think its a great opportunity for college coaches to come to something like this and the kids be able to get out and showcase themselves, doing 1-on-1s and individuals and things like that.”

Robinson said the coaches are looking not just to finish out their 2023 recruiting classes, but also for players to recruit in the coming years.

