Hearts to Hands the Serendipity Shop moves to new location

By Conor Doherty,

9 days ago

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Hearts to Hands the Serendipity Shop held a grand re-opening after moving into a new, larger space in Mount Hope.

As part of the reopening, they held a sound bath experience where people relieve stress through sound.

The shop’s owner, Amy Tyree, said the larger space will allow more people to enjoy all that the shop has to offer.

“It just helps people to feel like they’re more in control of things, stress relief, mental and physical cause I also do reiki in here. So it just gives them a place to come to learn techniques for breathing, for yoga, for healing.”

Tyree says the shop’s next big event is a women’s retreat to Camp Brookside in Hinton in May.

