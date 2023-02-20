Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State wrestling pummels Clarion in final dual meet

By Anderley Penwell,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxIKZ_0kt0BznP00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.

For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.

The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.

125 Gary Steen PSU dec. Joey Fischer CU, 5-1 3-0
133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Mason Prinkey CU, WBF (4:31) 9-0
141 #5 Beau Barlett PSU maj. dec. Seth Koleno CU, 12-4 13-0
149 #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU tech fall Kyle Schickel CU, 17-1 (TF: 4:59) 18-0
157 #8 Levi Haines PSU tech fall Trevor Elfvin CU, 18-3 (TF; 4:26) 23-0
165 #9 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Cam Pine CU, 16-10 26-0
174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall John Worthing CU, 19-3 (TF; 5:00) 31-0
184 #21 Will Feldkamp CU pinned Donovon Ball PSU, WBF (1:20) 31-6
197 #3 Max Dean PSU dec. Ty Bagoly CU, 9-5 34-6
285 #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Austin Chapman CU, WBF (5:11) 40-6
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local State College, PA newsLocal State College, PA
Penn State wrestling looks for first Big Ten title since 2019
State College, PA1 day ago
Makenna Marisa named All Big Ten First Team
State College, PA23 hours ago
Penn State’s John Scott Jr. departs for the NFL
State College, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Saint Francis’ Josh Cohen named NEC Player Of The Year
Loretto, PA23 hours ago
PSU president outlines her goals for the school
State College, PA1 day ago
Penn State grad’s fine art, fandom adorn businesses
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Hollidaysburg’s Sam Lafferty heading to Canada in NHL trade
Hollidaysburg, PA2 days ago
Antis Township holds meeting to discuss the future of the public pool
Antis Township, PA17 hours ago
Mount Nittany Medical Center opens new renovated space
State College, PA1 day ago
Police, Drug Task Force arrests 6 during sweep of Altoona
Altoona, PA4 hours ago
Centre County boy scout makes over 200 Jared Boxes for kids across the country
State College, PA1 day ago
Clouds increase Sunday night, winter weather advisory Monday
State College, PA2 days ago
Altoona mayor shares concerns in hearing testimony about hazardous materials on railways
Altoona, PA1 day ago
DuBois bar, Invictus, to reopen following shooting
Dubois, PA1 day ago
Search underway for 2 home invasion suspects in Cambria County
Ebensburg, PA6 hours ago
Altoona VA hosting women’s health public forum
Altoona, PA6 hours ago
Police looking for suspect that stole 26-foot long trailer in Clearfield
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
Cops: Drunk Altoona man led chase before flipping his car
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Man charged with DUI forced out of truck by Altoona police
Altoona, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy