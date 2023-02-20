No. 1 Penn State wrestling pummels Clarion in final dual meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.

For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.

The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.

125 Gary Steen PSU dec. Joey Fischer CU, 5-1 3-0 133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Mason Prinkey CU, WBF (4:31) 9-0 141 #5 Beau Barlett PSU maj. dec. Seth Koleno CU, 12-4 13-0 149 #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU tech fall Kyle Schickel CU, 17-1 (TF: 4:59) 18-0 157 #8 Levi Haines PSU tech fall Trevor Elfvin CU, 18-3 (TF; 4:26) 23-0 165 #9 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Cam Pine CU, 16-10 26-0 174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall John Worthing CU, 19-3 (TF; 5:00) 31-0 184 #21 Will Feldkamp CU pinned Donovon Ball PSU, WBF (1:20) 31-6 197 #3 Max Dean PSU dec. Ty Bagoly CU, 9-5 34-6 285 #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Austin Chapman CU, WBF (5:11) 40-6

