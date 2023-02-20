Five people out of homes following fire in ‘Opportunity Village’ in Banning

Five people are in need of a place to stay following a fire in Opportunity Village in Banning Sunday afternoon.

Opportunity Village is a temporary housing facility for people in need near Interstate 10.

Cal Fire reported the incident at 12:20 p.m. at Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue.

Four shelters were involved in the fire. Firefighters contained the fire at 12:34 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

The five displaced adults are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

Three of the shelters were destroyed, and one had cosmetic damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

