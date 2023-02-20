4-part Healthy Food Foundations class coming in March

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will offer its Healthy Food Foundations classes in March. The classes will teach skills needed to make smart food choices for a healthy lifestyle. Classes include Eating Healthy on a Budget, Instant Pot Recipes, Mason Jar Meals and Smoothie Recipes. Each class will provide valuable information that can be used immediately in the kitchen.

The Eating Healthy on a Budget class is based on the idea of eating healthier without breaking the bank. It helps participants learn how to shop for healthy food items at low prices and how to use ingredients for multiple meals throughout the week.

For those who love to cook, the Instant Pot Recipes class is a great way to learn more about this popular kitchen appliance. Participants learn how to use their Instant Pots and create delicious meals in no time. They also receive tips on creating one-pot healthy meals and recipes that can be cooked quickly with minimal effort.

The Mason Jar Meals class teaches participants how to make healthy and tasty meals that are easy to transport. Whether you’re bringing lunch to work or packing snacks for a picnic, these mason jar creations can make it easier than ever before. The class covers different recipes and dishes that can be made in advance and store easily in jars.

For those looking for quick and healthy snacks or meal replacements, the Smoothie Recipes class offers a variety of recipes for delicious drinks that are both tasty and nutritious. Participants learn how to create flavorful combinations with fruits and vegetables as well as tricks on getting the most nutrients from each ingredient.

Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s Healthy Food Foundations classes provide valuable knowledge on eating better without spending too much money or time in the kitchen. Participants have access to creative recipes that can fit into their busy lifestyles while still making sure they stay healthy and eat right.

Each class will be held at The Little House at Art Park, located at 1031 Second St. SW, at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 each, or you can sign up for all four for $40. Registration links are provided below.

March 9: Eating Healthy on a Budget

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-9316

March 16: Instant Pot Recipes

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-3929

March 23: Mason Jar Meals

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-1091

March 30: Smoothie Recipes

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-5378

Or sign up for all four classes at https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526 .