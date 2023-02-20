Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

4-part Healthy Food Foundations class coming in March

By Amy Leonard,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ki0l_0kt0BSrY00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will offer its Healthy Food Foundations classes in March. The classes will teach skills needed to make smart food choices for a healthy lifestyle. Classes include Eating Healthy on a Budget, Instant Pot Recipes, Mason Jar Meals and Smoothie Recipes. Each class will provide valuable information that can be used immediately in the kitchen.

The Eating Healthy on a Budget class is based on the idea of eating healthier without breaking the bank. It helps participants learn how to shop for healthy food items at low prices and how to use ingredients for multiple meals throughout the week.

For those who love to cook, the Instant Pot Recipes class is a great way to learn more about this popular kitchen appliance. Participants learn how to use their Instant Pots and create delicious meals in no time. They also receive tips on creating one-pot healthy meals and recipes that can be cooked quickly with minimal effort.

The Mason Jar Meals class teaches participants how to make healthy and tasty meals that are easy to transport. Whether you’re bringing lunch to work or packing snacks for a picnic, these mason jar creations can make it easier than ever before. The class covers different recipes and dishes that can be made in advance and store easily in jars.

For those looking for quick and healthy snacks or meal replacements, the Smoothie Recipes class offers a variety of recipes for delicious drinks that are both tasty and nutritious. Participants learn how to create flavorful combinations with fruits and vegetables as well as tricks on getting the most nutrients from each ingredient.

Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s Healthy Food Foundations classes provide valuable knowledge on eating better without spending too much money or time in the kitchen. Participants have access to creative recipes that can fit into their busy lifestyles while still making sure they stay healthy and eat right.

Each class will be held at The Little House at Art Park, located at 1031 Second St. SW, at 6 p.m. The cost is $10 each, or you can sign up for all four for $40. Registration links are provided below.

March 9: Eating Healthy on a Budget

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-9316

March 16: Instant Pot Recipes

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-3929

March 23: Mason Jar Meals

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-1091

March 30: Smoothie Recipes

https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526-5378

Or sign up for all four classes at https://register.cullmanrecreation.org/register-3526 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cullman, AL newsLocal Cullman, AL
COLUMN: Celebrating in the Wundergarten – The Cullman Dog
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Retired Cullman schoolteacher publishes debut book, ‘The Traveling Stones’
Cullman, AL4 days ago
A sky full of Oreos: EES students use cookies to learn moon phases
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cold Springs Elementary set to host “Life is Art” 5K Fun Run & Walk Saturday
Bremen, AL2 days ago
Good Hope awarded $250K grant for Love’s Travel Stop project
Good Hope, AL5 days ago
Pet of the Week: Giggles
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Wallace State hosting open house Feb. 28
Hanceville, AL6 days ago
Good Hope High School pageants set for March 11
Good Hope, AL6 days ago
6 steps toward successfully resolving conflict in the workplace
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Local heroes participate in Cullman EMS 6th annual 911 Chili Supper & Cook-Off
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Jacobs declares Arbor Week, recognizes poster winners
Cullman, AL6 days ago
January 2023 food establishment scores
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Wallace State students help in restoration of NASA telescope
Hanceville, AL5 days ago
Zoning board approves variance for planned Hwy. 157 Ramada Inn
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Files from yesteryear: 1936, 1950
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Sonya Creel White, 45, of Cullman
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Betty Dean Walls Downey
Hueytown, AL2 days ago
City to update perimeter of Klein Building
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Obituary: JoAnn Townsend Fortenberry
Double Springs, AL1 hour ago
PREP BASKETBALL: ‘Always have a good attitude’: Hanceville’s Alex Twitty reflects on season
Hanceville, AL7 hours ago
Obituary: Casey Paul Watson
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Cullman County Animal Control investigating cases of dog poisoning
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Emily Josephine Glasscock Pruett
Hayden, AL6 days ago
PREP BASKETBALL: No. 1 Cold Springs advances to 2A State Finals with 44-37 win over No. 3 Lanett
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Carrel Wesley Neal
Holly Pond, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Dewey Glenn Bates
Falkville, AL1 hour ago
Obituary: Douglas Graves
Cullman, AL1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy