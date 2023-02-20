Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
DC News Now

No. 1 Penn State wrestling pummels Clarion in final dual meet

By Anderley Penwell,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oovaa_0kt0AJCS00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.

For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.

The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.

125 Gary Steen PSU dec. Joey Fischer CU, 5-1 3-0
133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Mason Prinkey CU, WBF (4:31) 9-0
141 #5 Beau Barlett PSU maj. dec. Seth Koleno CU, 12-4 13-0
149 #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU tech fall Kyle Schickel CU, 17-1 (TF: 4:59) 18-0
157 #8 Levi Haines PSU tech fall Trevor Elfvin CU, 18-3 (TF; 4:26) 23-0
165 #9 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Cam Pine CU, 16-10 26-0
174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall John Worthing CU, 19-3 (TF; 5:00) 31-0
184 #21 Will Feldkamp CU pinned Donovon Ball PSU, WBF (1:20) 31-6
197 #3 Max Dean PSU dec. Ty Bagoly CU, 9-5 34-6
285 #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Austin Chapman CU, WBF (5:11) 40-6
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Penn State wrestling looks for first Big Ten title since 2019
State College, PA1 day ago
Makenna Marisa named All Big Ten First Team
State College, PA23 hours ago
Penn State’s John Scott Jr. departs for the NFL
State College, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy