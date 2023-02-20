No. 1 Penn State wrestling pummels Clarion in final dual meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Clarion 40-6 on Sunday at Rec Hall.
For the seventh time under Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions finished the dual meet season undefeated. It was also the 66th-straight sellout at Rec Hall.
The regular season Big Ten champions now look to the Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor, March 4-5.
| 125
| Gary Steen PSU dec. Joey Fischer CU, 5-1
| 3-0
| 133
| #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned Mason Prinkey CU, WBF (4:31)
| 9-0
| 141
| #5 Beau Barlett PSU maj. dec. Seth Koleno CU, 12-4
| 13-0
| 149
| #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU tech fall Kyle Schickel CU, 17-1 (TF: 4:59)
| 18-0
| 157
| #8 Levi Haines PSU tech fall Trevor Elfvin CU, 18-3 (TF; 4:26)
| 23-0
| 165
| #9 Alex Facundo PSU dec. Cam Pine CU, 16-10
| 26-0
| 174
| #1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall John Worthing CU, 19-3 (TF; 5:00)
| 31-0
| 184
| #21 Will Feldkamp CU pinned Donovon Ball PSU, WBF (1:20)
| 31-6
| 197
| #3 Max Dean PSU dec. Ty Bagoly CU, 9-5
| 34-6
| 285
| #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU pinned Austin Chapman CU, WBF (5:11)
| 40-6
