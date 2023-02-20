Open in App
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

1-on-1 with Coach Cooley: Friars sweep Creighton, Villanova

By Morey Hershgordon,

9 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Following a 2-0 week at the Amica Mutual Pavillion, 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon caught up with Providence head coach Ed Cooley. The two discuss the bounce back week after slipping up at St. John’s, the durability of Bryce Hopkins, Ed Croswell’s improvement, and what the 1973 Final Four team means to the Friartown community.

PC Hoops with Coach Cooley

🏀 1-on-1 with Coach Ed Cooley
🏀 “Be Them Dudes” Play of the Week
🏀 Trivia Question of the Week
🏀 Five Friar Fast Facts

