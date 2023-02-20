Naruto Reveals Eida's Terrifying Powers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now working its way through the manga's material with the Code Invasion arc in the latest episodes of the anime, and the newest episode has dropped some very key details about the mysterious Eida's terrifying powers! After spending over a year taking on original content for the anime, the series has finally picked up from the events of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki and kicked off its next major arc . Now as Code is making his move on Boruto and Kawaki, he's recruited a very dangerous new ally to help along with his plan.

As the anime has aired its latest episode of the Code Invasion arc, it's picked up from that cliffhanger that saw Code and the newly introduced android Eida have a very contentious first meeting . It's here that Code realizes that she's got a deadly power that makes everyone around her fall in love with her immediately. But that's just the start of the very terrifying powers that she has at her disposal as now she's teaming up with Code for a huge new plan.

What Are Eida's Powers?

Episode 289 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reveals that Eida not only has an ability that makes nearly everyone around her fall in love immediately (and thus not able to throw any attack her way) , but it's not really in her control. She explains that it's something that Amado planted within her body, and something she hates as it means she won't be able to have a normal life of romance. But there's another ability everyone needs to keep an eye out for.

She's got a power with her eyes that gives her an omnipotence that allows her to not only see everything happening in the present, but look into the past as well. She's not able to look into the future with this ability, and can only look into the past up until when she was born, but it's an ability that she also hates to have. But that doesn't mean it's not a godly kind of power that was deemed even too much for Jigen to handle .

Now it's just a matter of seeing how Eida uses this ability next.