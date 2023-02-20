Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Crowds came out for The Krewe of Thoth

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOpq6_0kt08lBH00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The highly anticipated parade Thoth kicked off around noon Sunday (Feb. 19th).

The parade started at State St. and Tchoupitoulas with 1900 riders and 39 floats.

Crowds cheered in excitement after receiving lots on treats along the route.

Popular parade throws included 3-D die cut metallic necklaces, stuffed polar bears and doubloons.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
New Orleans’ Remarkable Women of 2023
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans Mayor talks Mardi Gras outcomes, responds to controversial video and recall efforts
New Orleans, LA7 hours ago
Longtime New Orleans East nun remembered as dedicated and innovative
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Potatoes, lemons and limes off limits for St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Metairie
Metairie, LA18 hours ago
College students can get discount $30 rush tickets to ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at the Saenger Theatre
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Man found shot to death inside Seventh Ward home
New Orleans, LA5 hours ago
Northshore Humane Society program trains shelter dogs to become service animals
Covington, LA8 hours ago
Pearl River deadly collision involving motorcyclist in preliminary investigation stages
Pearl River, LA3 hours ago
Suspect surrenders after short standoff with New Orleans police
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
CASA Jefferson seeking volunteer advocates for local children
Jefferson, LA23 hours ago
Arrested made in deadly I10 Lundi Gras shooting resulting in crash
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
Man shot, killed in West Lake Forest area near Bundy Road
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
LSP has begun recovering an 18-wheeler that fell into the water near Manchac
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
St. Roch shooting leaves man wounded early Tuesday morning, leads to standoff
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Highlights: St. Aug, Country Day advance in local prep playoff action
Metairie, LA18 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: KPD reports traffic light outage near I-10
Kenner, LA2 days ago
Body recovered from Bayou Lafourche after suspect reportedly tries to evade police by jumping off bridge
Napoleonville, LA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy