Crowds came out for The Krewe of Thoth

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The highly anticipated parade Thoth kicked off around noon Sunday (Feb. 19th).

The parade started at State St. and Tchoupitoulas with 1900 riders and 39 floats.

Crowds cheered in excitement after receiving lots on treats along the route.

Popular parade throws included 3-D die cut metallic necklaces, stuffed polar bears and doubloons.

