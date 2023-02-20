Open in App
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico could get an overdose prevention program

By Laila Freeman,

9 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The House Health and Human Services Committee will discuss a bill that would create an overdose prevention program in the state.

House Bill 263 would amend the Harm Reduction Act to create the program.

It would allow the Department of Health (DOH) to operate overdose prevention facilities and provide liability protection to people operating or using the program.

The amendment would also limit the data the DOH can collect, require them to promote the rules of operating the program, and provide a safe space for people to use under the supervision of a trained professional.

