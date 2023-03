WHEC TV-10

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press, 10 days ago

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press, 10 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a roller coaster career in which he had to fight to keep a job, lost ...