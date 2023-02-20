2023 NBA All-Star Game: How to Stream, Joel Embiid's MVP Odds

Everything 76ers fans need to know about Sunday night's All-Star Game.
NBA All-Star Weekend will conclude on Sunday night. As Team LeBron James and Team Giannis Anteokounmpo meet at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Philadelphia 76ers will have one representative in the big game as Joel Embiid was voted as an All-Star for the sixth-straight season.
For the last five seasons, Embiid’s been voted as an All-Star starter. Although he was voted in as a reserve this season, the big man was promoted to the starter’s pool as an injury replacement.
This season, the All-Star Game will feature the draft right before the two teams tip-off. Plan on tuning in to watch the NBA’s most notable stars battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!
Game Details
Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET.
Location: Vivint Arena
How to Watch
TV Broadcast: TNT
Live Stream: Click Here
MVP Odds
LeBron James: +550
Damian Lillard: +650
Joel Embiid: +700
Luka Doncic: +800
Jayson Tatum: +800
Kyrie Irving: +800
Donovan Mitchell: +950
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000
Ja Morant: +1200
Nikola Jokic: +1800
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200
Anthony Edwards: +2500
Lauri Markkanen: +3500
Paul George: +4000
De’Aaron Fox: +4500
Pascal Siakam: +6000
Julius Randle: +8000
Jaylen Brown: +8000
Tyrese Haliburton: +9000
Jrue Holiday: +10000
Domantas Sabonis: +10000
Bam Adebayo: +10000
Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000
DeMar DeRozan: +15000
*Odds via DraftKings
Player Pool
Eastern Conference
Bam Adebayo, Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Jaylen Brown, Celtics
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
Joel Embiid, Sixers
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
Julius Randle, Knicks
Pascal Siakam, Raptors
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Western Conference
Steph Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Kevin Durant, Suns
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
De’Aaron Fox, Kings
Paul George, Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies
LeBron James, Lakers
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Blazers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Domantas Sabonis, Kings
Zion Williamson, Pelicans
Rules of the Game
- Teams will compete to win each of the first three quarters for their respective organizations
- Each of the first three quarters will begin with scores at zero
- The winner will be the first team to reach the final target score in the fourth quarter. The final target score will be the leading team’s total score after the first three quarter plus 24 points.
