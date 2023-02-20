2023 NBA All-Star Game: How to Stream, Joel Embiid's MVP Odds

Everything 76ers fans need to know about Sunday night's All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Weekend will conclude on Sunday night. As Team LeBron James and Team Giannis Anteokounmpo meet at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Philadelphia 76ers will have one representative in the big game as Joel Embiid was voted as an All-Star for the sixth-straight season.

For the last five seasons, Embiid’s been voted as an All-Star starter. Although he was voted in as a reserve this season, the big man was promoted to the starter’s pool as an injury replacement.

This season, the All-Star Game will feature the draft right before the two teams tip-off. Plan on tuning in to watch the NBA’s most notable stars battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Vivint Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click Here

MVP Odds

LeBron James: +550

Damian Lillard: +650

Joel Embiid: +700

Luka Doncic: +800

Jayson Tatum: +800

Kyrie Irving: +800

Donovan Mitchell: +950

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1000

Ja Morant: +1200

Nikola Jokic: +1800

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2200

Anthony Edwards: +2500

Lauri Markkanen: +3500

Paul George: +4000

De’Aaron Fox: +4500

Pascal Siakam: +6000

Julius Randle: +8000

Jaylen Brown: +8000

Tyrese Haliburton: +9000

Jrue Holiday: +10000

Domantas Sabonis: +10000

Bam Adebayo: +10000

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +15000

DeMar DeRozan: +15000

*Odds via DraftKings

Player Pool

Eastern Conference

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

Joel Embiid, Sixers

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Julius Randle, Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Raptors

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Western Conference

Steph Curry, Warriors

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Kevin Durant, Suns

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

De’Aaron Fox, Kings

Paul George, Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies

LeBron James, Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, Kings

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Rules of the Game

Teams will compete to win each of the first three quarters for their respective organizations

Each of the first three quarters will begin with scores at zero