Patriots to Sign Eagles' Hargrave, Says Free Agency Projection

Would a Patriots pairing with Javon Hargrave and Matthew Judon provide a upgrade on the defensive line in terms of pass-rushing and more?

The New England Patriots have the cap room ($34 million and more to be gained) and have, they believe, the foundation of a contender starting with coach Bill Belichick and (hopefully) quarterback Mac Jones as they shuffle pieces already this offseason .

All of that adds up to Belichick and company being aggressive. ... which is why an interesting projection from SportsNaut catches our eye:

Could the Patriots bring in a star free agent defensive tackle like current Philadelphia Eagles’ free agent Javon Hargrave?

Hargrave - in a contract year, and you can take that however you wish - is coming off of a monster 2022 season with the Super Bowl Eagles. The 6-2, 305-pound standout showed himself to be a do-everything interior force, having played in all 17 games while offering up 60 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two defended passes.

An interior big man with 11 sacks? That's worth paying for.

This could end up being a bidding war for the 30-year-old, who was a 2016 NFL Draft pick in the third round by the Steelers ... who is now ready for a third contract. How big is it projected to be? Try, a six-year contract worth $90 million.

Would his Patriots pairing with Matthew Judon provide a upgrade on the defensive line in terms of pass-rushing and more?No doubt. Would New England be paying a premium price for Hargrave? Yes ... as some NFL team is guaranteed to.

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .