Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday leaves teen dead, police say

By Evan Moore,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TY5c_0kt02H6r00

A teenage boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police indicated that gunmen drove up to the Ravenwood Hills apartments in the 900 block of Lynn Street about 4 p.m. and opened fire on a group of people, CMPD said in a news release .

Officers soon responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the area . and located a 17-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the scene, first responders provided medical aid and the teen was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Early reports indicate that the incident was not random, according to CMPD. The victim’s name has not been released. Investigators have not identified possible suspects.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked contact CMPD at 704-432-8477, or make any anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Charlotte woman was locked in room for 5 days before police shooting, report shows
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NC man on the run after cutting off ankle monitor right before murder trial
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Video shows man ‘terrorizing’ north Charlotte auto shops
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Judge orders police to release DNA testing results to family in Kim Thomas murder case
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘People are under rubble’: 911 call details fatal scaffolding collapse in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CMPD captain: Why I marched with people protesting police | Opinion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
This rescued dog was bound with a tie, tossed in a Charlotte Dumpster. Reward offered.
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
AirDrop threats sent to CMS students; 4 school lockdowns not related
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police crackdown on ‘street takeovers’ and illegal road races
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Popular Lake Norman pub set to reopen after a major face lift. What we know.
Huntersville, NC12 hours ago
Most animal abuse cases go unnoticed. Here’s how you can report them in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Galen Young’s family upset after the woman who caused his death gets no prison time
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
A raw bar, Asian restaurant, ice cream shop and arcade debut at Concord food hall
Concord, NC6 hours ago
Since Christmas, hotel stays were covered. Now, displaced Charlotte seniors must pay.
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Revisiting the safe havens for Black travelers around Charlotte in the Green Book
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Oil sheen on popular Charlotte greenway creek prompts investigation. Cause revealed.
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
‘Who would have ever imagined a locally-owned, soul food restaurant inside a Walmart?’
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
A Lake Norman-based coffee brand has a new location in the works in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC2 days ago
NC man said he was in Capitol ‘to kick ass and take names later.’ Now he faces prison
Shelby, NC2 days ago
A popular by-the-slice pizzeria is opening a new location in downtown Concord
Concord, NC2 days ago
Family-friendly self-pour beer and wine bar OpenTap opens soon in South Charlotte
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Fried chicken, cornbread and cake — what brings you back to this Charlotte restaurant.
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Nearly $3 billion sales job for Charlotte schools starts now. County officials are up first
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
City, Optimist Hall developer will create plan for ‘major milestone’ in uptown Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Novant to take over two hospital systems near Charlotte in a $320 million deal
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
For all still hoping: Snow has defied meteorological winter in Charlotte before
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
This Charlotte boutique owner is setting up shop in Plaza Midwood
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Tuesday’s Rewind: Myers Park makes history on memorable night for Meck County HS teams
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Meatless meatloaf, sea moss smoothies, baked goods at new plant-based cafe in West Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Feds order Charlotte company to pay $186,000 in overtime it owes to 181 workers
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy