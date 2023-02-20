Lufkin pastor John Greene gives his final sermon

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Senior pastor John Greene of Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin shared his final sermon on Sunday.

Pastor Greene says today is a happy day. He is grateful for his journey over the past 50-years at Harmony Hill. Greene said he only wants to serve the purpose of God and finish the race god has set before him.

“Being remembered as somebody who served god’s purpose for his life, would be my reward,” Greene said.

Greene has led the church through growth from a few acres to more than thirty; from a congregation of a few hundred to thousands.



