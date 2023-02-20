Open in App
Lufkin, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin pastor John Greene gives his final sermon

By Michael Garcia,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsdFw_0kszztd400

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – Senior pastor John Greene of Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin shared his final sermon on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Cayuga High School bass fishing team competes at Lake Tawakoni

Pastor Greene says today is a happy day. He is grateful for his journey over the past 50-years at Harmony Hill. Greene said he only wants to serve the purpose of God and finish the race god has set before him.

“Being remembered as somebody who served god’s purpose for his life, would be my reward,” Greene said.

Greene has led the church through growth from a few acres to more than thirty; from a congregation of a few hundred to thousands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kszztd400


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Elkhart mayor signs Monarch Pledge to protect endangered butterflies
Elkhart, TX1 day ago
Lufkin is offering warrant amnesty program
Lufkin, TX23 hours ago
LaPoynor beats Grapeland 88-74 to advance to regional tournament
Athens, TX18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Texas man arrested for allegedly having 15 pounds of suspected marijuana
Henderson, TX22 hours ago
Rusk County FFA, 4-H students showing off animal projects at County Expo
Henderson, TX5 days ago
Henderson Police Department accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Henderson, TX2 days ago
Polk County officials searching for missing man in need of his medications
Livingston, TX1 day ago
Man arrested for alleged assault, criminal mischief in Rusk County
Mount Enterprise, TX5 hours ago
Local woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Henderson, TX2 days ago
Timpson knocks off Union Grove 100-51 in the area round
Timpson, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy