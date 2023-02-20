White Sox Sign Free Agent Elvis Andrus, per Reports

The veteran infielder returns to Chicago after arriving in a midseason trade in 2022.

With spring training games about to begin, the White Sox have made a late addition to their roster by reuniting with an old friend.

Chicago has reportedly re-signed veteran infielder Elvis Andrus, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan . The sides have agreed on a one-year deal worth $3 million, per USA Today ‘s Bob Nightengale .

Andrus joined the White Sox after being released by the A’s in August. In 43 games with Chicago, he hit .271/.309/.464 while playing shortstop. On the season, he had a 103 OPS+ with 17 home runs and 18 stolen bases over 149 games.

Andrus is expected to play second base for the White Sox with Tim Anderson slated to return to shortstop after he was lost for the 2022 season in August, preempting Andrus’s arrival. Andrus has only ever played shortstop at the major league level, and will be entering his 15th season. The 34-year-old is a two-time All-Star, last earning a selection in 2012.