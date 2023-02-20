Brittney Griner Set to Finalize WNBA Return Deal This Week: Report

USA Today Sports via Reuters

Brittney Griner is re-signing with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury on a one-year contract, CBS News reported Sunday. The deal is expected to be finalized Tuesday. The 32-year-old was imprisoned in Russia for almost 10 months after being arrested for marijuana possession while in the country, before the United States arranged for her release in exchange for a notorious arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Griner’s return to professional basketball isn’t exactly a surprise—she said in a December Instagram post that she intended to return to the team this season, where she has played since 2013.

