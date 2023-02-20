Kim Jong Un’s Sister Warns ‘Idiots’ in Washington to Stop Military Drills

Leah Millis/Reuters

Kim Jong Un’s sister followed up North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches with a statement Sunday warning that the Hermit Kingdom is not afraid to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “shooting range” if the U.S. does not step down its actions with South Korea. In her third statement of the year, released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency , Kim Yo Jong described the U.S. and South Korea as “fools” and “idiots” after the two allies conducted air drills in response to the North’s launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday. The North then responded to the drills by launching three suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday. “The frequency of using the Pacific Ocean as its shooting range depends on the nature of the U.S. military’s actions,” Kim said, while continuing, “it is clear that the movement of strategic strike means by the US forces in the Korean Peninsula region is becoming more active recently. We are taking this opportunity to make it an established fact that we are closely examining the impact on the security of our country and will respond accordingly if we judge that there are any direct or indirect concerns. We affirm once again that we have no change in our will to make special fanatics who intensify the situation pay the price.”

Read it at KCNA