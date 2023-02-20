Open in App
Anita, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dennis Lee Sims Obituary

By Tom Robinson,

9 days ago
Dennis Lee Sims, age 79, of Anita, IA, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Journey Senior Services in Carroll, IA.

Dennis was born June 18, 1943, in Clarinda, Iowa to Boyd W. and Gertrude (Smith) Sims, joining older sisters Emogene and Mary and brother Harold. Denny moved to Exira with his family for a few years before they moved to Anita, where he finished high school, graduating with the class of 1963. Denny excelled in all high sports and held high school and state track records. He naturally came from his love of old cars, following in his father’s footsteps. Denny attended Peru State College before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He served three years in the Marines including two tours of duty in Viet Nam and was honorably discharged in 1968.

In 1969 Denny married his high school sweetheart, Linda Turner, and they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he worked at General Dynamics. They later moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he began his career in insurance claims, with Central National Insurance and Zurich North America. Denny and Linda bought a small farm in the Anita area in 1989 and moved there in 1994. Denny continued to work for Zurich until he retired in 2009. By then, Denny and Linda had built their new home in town. Throughout all of these years, Denny pursued his passion for building and restoring vintage vehicles. He was very involved with both the Anita Corp. and Anita Development.

Following the decline in his health, Denny resided at Journey Senior Services in Carroll, where he received the most excellent care from their staff and equally excellent care from Gentiva Hospice.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, sister Emogene Fulk, brothers-in-law Charles Davis and Jack Fulk, and his in-laws, Kenneth and Carla Turner. Denny is survived by his loving wife, Linda, sister Mary Davis and brother Harold (Edy) Sims, sisters-in-law Karen Bitterman and Sue Owens; nieces and nephews Debra Cade, Jeannine (Bill) Rook, Randy (Becky) Davis, Denise (Steve) Powers, Fred (Ethel) Fulk, Jackie Sander, Cindi (Roger) Wright, Kris (Kevin) York, Dana (Reid) Smith, Todd (Laura) Gaines, Stacey Groom, Amy Hansen, Chad (Shelly) Owens, and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Anita United Methodist Church, interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the committal, refreshments will be held in the reception hall of the Anita United Methodist Church.

Open visitation with family present will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Sims Family to be designated to many of Dennis’s favorite local organizations and charities and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.

Arrangements are held with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.

