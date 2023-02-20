Westport dog treat company, nonprofit help rehab and re-home US military dogs

A Westport business celebrated Sunday its third year of working with a Texas nonprofit to help bring U.S. military dogs that returned from overseas to new homes.

Dog treat company Yup Pup teamed up with Mission K-9, which helps rescue, reunite, rehome and rehabilitate America's furry heroes.

Yup Pup CEO Joe Sequenzia said the company donates its CBD treats to help military dogs who suffer from joint pain, anxiety and other problems.

"Our Yup Pup treat is the only treat that Mission K-9 uses in aiding that dog in coming back into the world. Mission K-9 rehabilitates these dogs, and then they reunite them with their military person they served with, which is a phenomenal emotional reunion, as you can imagine," Sequenzia said.

He added that the company has a new line of treats that do not contain CBD, and will soon be release a "kibble" dog food, starting in April.

Sequenzia said Yup Pup will become the only dog treats ever to be sold in U.S. airports.