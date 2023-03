pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Suffers Worst Loss of the Season to No. 10 Notre Dame, 83-43, on Senior Day By Dominic Campbell, 10 days ago

By Dominic Campbell, 10 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Pitt stood no chance against No. 10 Notre Dame on Senior Day Sunday, as they suffered their worst loss of the season, 83-43. ...