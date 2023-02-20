Dan Le Batard Believes Super Bowl LVII Field Conditions Impacted Outcome

State Farm Stadium was under attack following Super Bowl LVII, in which many players slipped their way down the field all game long.

The NFL used a newer breed of grass, Tahoma 31, for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles showdown. Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick even called it the " worst " field he'd ever played on.

Dan Le Batard didn't have to run around the field to agree. Though his podcast counterparts argued that since both teams played took the same turf, it was as fair as could be.

"My point would be, if we were to cite all the things that are being talked about — well, Kansas City's better, it was a holding call, it wasn't a holding call — I would think there'd be no variable that would impact the result more than not being able to get your footing," Le Batard said on the "Dan Le Batard Show."

While some players struggled to find their footing, quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes did just fine on the green. Hurts set Super Bowl history, running for 70 yards and three touchdowns alone.

His rushing touchdowns and rushing yards are both the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. His 15 carries is also the most by a quarterback in any Super Bowl.

Mahomes, on a high ankle sprain, came in clutch when needed. He scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds to secure the Chiefs victory.

The Eagles headed into halftime with a 10-point lead. A few slips in more ways than one sent them home with a 38-35 loss.