White Sox To Sign Elvis Andrus

The Chicago White Sox have apparently found their second baseman for the 2023 season. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN , the White Sox are in agreement on a one-year deal with veteran shortstop, Elvis Andrus.

Elvis Andrus

The Chicago White Sox signed Elvis Andrus last August after shortstop Tim Anderson suffered a season-ending wrist injury. He spent most of the 2022 season with the Oakland Athletics before being designated for assignment in early August, and became a free agent at the end of the year.

The veteran filled in nicely for Anderson down the stretch. Although the Sox were unable to regain control of the AL Central, Andrus had a resurgent stint after signing in Chicago. In 43 games with the White Sox, Andrus slashed .271/.309/.464 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases. In his short time on the south side, Elvis Andrus quickly became a fan favorite for his professional style of play on a struggling ball club.

Despite being a long-time shortstop, Andrus is expected to play second base for the Sox this season. Entering camp, the White Sox were expected to give youngsters Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez a shot at the starting role .

Playing second for the Chicago White Sox is a move that Andrus had previously stated he would be open to. In an interview with 670 The Score last September, Andrus stated he wanted to return to the White Sox even if it meant he would have to change positions.