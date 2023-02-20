Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Anthony Edwards Rips Fellow NBA Stars For Load Management: "I Don't Like The Missing Games Stuff..."

By Nico Martinez,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUbBj_0kszvhi600

Timberwolves star condemns load management in scathing quote.

Credit: Brace Hemmelgram/USA Today Sports

No NBA trend has spread faster than the infamous "load management" routine. In recent years, we have seen more and more stars elect to sit random games and back-to-backs for the sake of preserving health and it has become a highly controversial topic within the community.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is one of the few who disagrees with the practice and even went so far as to blast load management in a recent interview during All-Star weekend.

"All the guys sitting, resting. That's the only thing I probably don't like. Just play, man. If you 80%, you gotta play. I don't like all the sitting, missing games stuff. These people might have enough money to come to one game. And that might be the game they come to and you sitting out."

Load management has an undeniable advantage when it comes to extending durability and reducing the risk of injury for star players. For everyone from LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard to the entire Nuggets' starting five, skipping games for precautionary reasons has become the new normal.

It's guys like Edwards, Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo who stand opposed to the idea.

Will The NBA Take A Stand Against Load Management?

There's not too much the NBA can do to stop load management altogether, but they can find ways to discourage their players from missing games while healthy. From fines to minimum game requirements, many solutions have been talked about to address the dilemma and Adam Silver says it's an ongoing conversation for the NBA office.

"I don't want to suggest there's a magic bullet here. I don't think it's just about incentivizing players to play more, that the teams are as much a part of the load management as the players are, because again, I think there's been a societal shift. Everything's about winning a championship these days and it's less, I think in all sports, about how you perform day in and day out. And so it's a cultural issue as well. (h.t ESPN )

Only time will tell us how this fad changes with time, but it's going to be a while before we see the extinction of load management.

Nowadays, teams are willing to take extreme measures for the sake of winning a championship and that includes sitting their top guys for an extra breather during the season.

While you can't blame the teams for taking this approach, it ultimately hurts the fans the most, who pay the premium price for games that may or may not include the stars they came to watch.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Los Angeles Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off That Anthony Davis Is Out After They Lost LeBron James: "This Can't Be Real"
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal Says If The Lakers Don't Make The Playoffs, He Will Wear Dillon Brooks’ Crazy Outfit
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Lost It After Skip Bayless Said LeBron James Is Lying About His Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LeBron James Told The Lakers Coaching Staff To To Give Him The Board To Draw Up Final Possession Against Mavs
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Reveals Why He Benched Russell Westbrook In Loss To Nuggets
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Anthony Davis: "He Fell Off..."
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
NBA GM Calls Out Damian Lillard: "It’s Easy To Be Loyal When They’re Giving You That Much Money"
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Video: Kyrie Irving Shows Luka Doncic After Huge Turnover That He Was Expecting Him To Be In A Different Position
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Russell Westbrook Sat At The End Of The Bench And Didn't Participate In Huddles Or Bench Cheering With The Clippers, Says Skip Bayless
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Fans Are Devastated After LeBron James Injury: "Goodbye Playoffs"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up On Russell Westbrook's Fit With The Clippers Amid 3-Game Skid
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Being Accused Of Beating Up A 17-Year-Old Teen: "Worst Way To Submarine Such A Promising Career"
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Getting Called Out For Stat-Padding: "His Teammates Move So He Can Get Boards."
Denver, CO23 hours ago
LeBron James' Potential Return Date From Injury Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bam Adebayo Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Is In The Same Group As Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Will Not Win The Title With The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Former Lakers Champion Destroys JJ Redick For His Comments On The 80s/90s Era
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Luka Doncic Agrees With Jason Kidd Criticizing The Mavericks' Lack Of Maturity
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jayson Tatum Blames LeBron James For No-Calls From Refs After Being Ejected From Knicks Game
Boston, MA1 day ago
LeBron James Posts A Pic Of His Injured Leg And Reacts With Sad Emojis: "Fkn Sucks"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jared Vanderbilt Reacts To Handshake With LeBron James In The Locker Room: "LeHandshake"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jayson Tatum Brutally Roasts Evan Turner For Saying He Plays Like Damian Lillard
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy