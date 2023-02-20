Mardi Gras celebrations around Sac

Locals lined Capitol Mall to see their favorite float. Photo by SACtoday Staff

Mardi Gras Party with Old School Ent. & 97.5 FM | Saturday, March 4 | 9 p.m. | The Officer’s Club, 3410 Westover St., McClellan Park | $20-$240 | This 21+ event will have DJs playing your favorite hip-hop and R&B hits.

Black and White Mardi Gras Ball | Saturday, Feb. 25 | 6 p.m. | Hilton Sacramento Arden West, 2200 Harvard St., Sacramento | $80 | Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a no-host bar.

Shannon McCabe’s Mardi Gras at Harlow’s | Saturday, March 4 | 6 p.m. | Harlow’s, 2708 J St., Sacramento | $25-$350 | The minds behind the Vampire Ball bring you this event, with a prize valued at $200 given away to the attendee with the best costume.

Over the weekend, we stopped by the 2023 City of Trees Parade, celebrating Mardi Gras across Sacramento. With floats, music, and an accompanying food festival, it made for quite the jampacked Saturday.Check out these other Mardi Gras celebrations you can join: